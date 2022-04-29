“You’ll never pass Michael Jordan, dad!”: When Bronny James SAVAGELY dismissed LeBron James’ incredible playoff achievement during his Cavaliers days

When LeBron James’s son, Bronny James said that his farther would never surpass Bulls legend Michael Jordan to be the GOAT

When it comes to usurping Michael Jordan as the Greatest Player of All Time, there haven’t been many players that have come close. Kobe Bryant was one that impersonated his game after him, to the point where he wrote his name into the history books… but that’s about it. Well, apart from LeBron James, of course.

This race between the two individuals is so close, there are many across the NBA community that actually consider the King their GOAT. And frankly, it doesn’t even some like that much of a stretch anymore.

However, this isn’t an opinion that has come about just recently. No, no, no, it has actually been around for years. Back during his second stint with the Cavaliers, Bron was starting to gain some traction as potentially the greatest to ever touch a basketball. And well, let’s just say, his son, Bronny James didn’t quite believe in the hype.

Also Read: “The next king JAMES”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James’ highlights from the NIKE EYBL

LeBron James’s son Bronny James tells his father he will never beat Michael Jordan

It feels like LeBron James’s oldest son, Bronny James, has grown up before our very eyes.

Right now, he is a high-school basketball prospect who is looking for Basketball programmes that would give him a good chance to shine. Back in the day, however, he was just some starry-eyed kid who’d occasionally sit in the crowd during his dad’s games. And during one such occasion, something very interesting took place.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Yikes.

We won’t lie, it doesn’t get much harsher than that!

Also Read: Is Bronny James as good as LeBron James at age 18?: A closer look at the prodigy out of Sierra Canyon High School