“The next king JAMES”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James’ highlights from the NIKE EYBL

LeBron James might need to step aside as his son Bronny is adding more weapons to his arsenal and looks poised to play in the NBA.

Bronny has been one of the most talked-about players in high school for quite some time. Aside from the fact that he is the son of one LeBron James, the 6’3 combo guard is one dazzling superstar in the making.

For a while, analysts and scouts have been on the fence about Bronny. While he may hail from a prodigious superstar, he has only shown flashes of his ability.

In 2022, things might change up a little. Bronny is in his senior year and if he intends to join an NCAA program, now is the time. And it looks like the gears have been put into motion.

Also read: Is Bronny James as good as LeBron James at age 18?: A closer look at the prodigy out of Sierra Canyon High School

The next king JAMES.🙏💪🔥🤜🤴 https://t.co/NRr2iG1MGt — Tain SM president. SM4EVA. (@ebensang) April 28, 2022

Bronny dazzles and LeBron James talks about the work they have done together!

You can imagine the pride on LeBron’s face as his son is showcasing his basketball prowess in front of millions.

On a recent mixtape of Bronny’s game in the Nike EYBL league, he can be seen launching an array of shots and making defenders touch the earth.

In the video, Bronny’s ball-handling and drives look smooth. His jumper also looks good and his shooting stroke is looking smooth.

LeBron’s repost of the video is going viral and fans are quick to react to the possibility of seeing the father-son duo in the league. This most recent video gives us a glimpse into how Bronny’s game has developed.

It looks as though the young King is looking set to join the NBA in the future.

