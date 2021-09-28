“Young guys are all excited, veterans are meh”: Tyronn Lue hilariously takes shots at Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and co at Clippers’ preseason press conference

Tyronn Lue has shut down questions about his credentials as an NBA championship head coach. He’s now aiming to consolidate the Clippers.

Lue earned rave reviews for his role in putting the LA Clippers through to their first Conference Finals in franchise history. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard against Utah, his adjustments allowed the Clippers to close their series out with 2 wins.

But for a couple of unlucky bounces, the Clippers also had a chance to make the Conference Finals much closer. As things turned out, however, Paul George, Lue, and Reggie Jackson were a few Clippers who’ve redeemed their reputations in the postseason.

While Kawhi is projected to be out for much of the upcoming season, their roster now sports a settled look. Reggie Jackson will be their starting point guard, while Terance Mann will be expected to fill in for Kawhi during his absence.

The likes of Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris will remain in LA for their next few seasons. Luke Kennard could be on the move, but the sharpshooter isn’t necessarily on a bad contract even for the Clippers.

Tyronn Lue hilariously takes shots at Clippers veterans at preseason press conference

Tyronn Lue pithily explained the difference between the Clippers’ vets approach to preseason camp and the youngsters. In his eyes, the veterans were clearly showing signs of exasperation with all of it:

“I just like getting back to work. It’s where it all starts. The young guys are very excited, the veterans are meh. You know how training camp is for the guys that have been through it 10-11 times. They’re excited to be back as well.”

Whether or not the team is excited right now, they’ll surely be kicking into gear for the upcoming season. This is a bunch of players out to become champions and prove their worth in the league again.