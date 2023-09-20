“Your Brothers Occupying 2 Roster Spots!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $3,466,177 Influence Put on Blast by Shannon Sharpe After ‘Larry O’Brien’ Comments

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have begun their new journey on ‘First Take’ together. Recently on the show, the duo discussed the matters surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the 48 Minutes podcast, where he talked about the possibility of leaving the Bucks if he had a better opportunity of winning a Championship elsewhere.

Advertisement

The comments from Giannis didn’t sit too well with First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe pointed out the fact that Giannis has two of his brothers under contract with Milwaukee for $3,466,177, two spots, and millions of dollars which could be put to better use for the team.

While being asked about the possibility of leaving Milwaukee, Giannis said, “I am Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation“.

Advertisement

Giannis is put on full blast for his recent comments

One of the first people from the mainstream media to react to Giannis’s comments was Kendrick Perkins. Big Perk really put the Bucks superstar on blast.

He said, “If I am Giannis’s teammate I feel a little bit disrespected because the Bucks have done everything in their power to make sure that they put the pieces around Giannis to be successful. I mean Jesus Christ they had the best record in the league last season. They just came up short to the Miami Heat and it was a failure. At the end of the day when it comes down to being aggressive in the off-season didn’t the Bucks make the trade to get Drew holiday? You have a championship-caliber team and a team that has shown you time and time again that we’re willing to jump off the porch for you. I don’t get where this energy is coming from“.

Even Shannon added to Kendrick Perkins’s rant, by saying, “You got your brother occupying two roster spots. Are we going to talk about that? You know well your brothers probably not gonna be playing for any other team in the NBA except Milwaukee. That’s only because of you.”

The comments do have a lot of truth behind them. Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo earn a collective salary of $3,466,177. The duo, though talented, have yet to show any NBA-level skill and would most probably waived by any other NBA team.

Advertisement

Stephen A., while agreeing to the opinions of his fellow analysts, revealed a secret agenda behind not trying to talk Giannis to stay at Milwaukee. Telling his co-host, Shannon Sharpe said, “If he is agitated and willing to leave, the New York Knicks might have a chance to get him“.

Giannis talks about Hakeem and a possible transfer

Giannis was recently a guest on the 48 Minutes podcast. The Bucks forward answered questions relating to free agency and comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon. The Bucks forward cleared the air about any possible transfers, days before becoming eligible for a $173 million extension. The Greek Freak told the podcast that winning was his only priority and would remain a Buck if he believed the team shared the same ideology.

The 7-footer also dismissed any comparisons between him and Hakeem. He told the hosts, “We’re talking about Hakeem, he has two Championships. The moment I win a second Championship, then maybe I can be compared to Hakeem”. With a new coach in Adrian Griffin, it would be interesting to see the Bucks make a deep run.