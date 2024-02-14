“Your Friend’s Been Shot”: Having Met Biggie Smalls a Day Before His Death, Shaquille O’Neal Found Out About the Tragic Murder From His Mother

Shaquille O’Neal had a prolific rap career and even got to rub shoulders with the industry’s all-time greats. Of all the artists Shaq recorded with, no one was bigger than Biggie Smalls. B.I.G. was an East Coast rapper and had first met Shaq back in 1994, as Shaq started entering the rap scene. The duo continued to meet throughout the years, as both of them grew in their respective fields. In 1997, both Shaq and Biggie were reunited in L.A.

Unknown to many, Shaq met Biggie, on March 8, 1997, a day before his demise. While the duo was celebrating Shaq’s birthday, Smalls would invite the Lakers big man, “I’m just getting a tattoo. I’m having a party later. Make sure you come, brother.” A day later, Smalls would be gunned down while attending that very same party.

Shaq recalled the incidents from that day vividly in his 2011 book ‘Shaq Uncut‘. He said,

“I had every intention of going to that party….. But I was damn tired, too. I sat down to watch some television and I fell asleep…My mom was the one who finally got hold of me. She woke me up at 4:00 a.m. and said, “Shaquille, did you go to the party?” I was half-asleep and I didn’t know what she was talking about, and then she said, “Your friend’s been shot. He’s dead.””

Shaq would sleep through most of the events which took place on that evening. As the news struck him, he was left paralyzed in shock. But further down in the book, O’Neal would reveal how on hearing the news, the only thing he remembered was his last meeting with Smalls. O’Neal even recalled Small’s last words to him being about how he would “see him later “.

Shaquille O’Neal made records with Biggie and Jay

The ’90s was a volatile stage in hip-hop culture, as the East and West side rappers stayed feuding, with things often escalating to gun violence and killings. While both Shaq and Biggie had seen a tough upbringing, they knew the possible threats that came with rapping and yet continued to engage in it.

O’Neal even made records with Biggie, during a time when Biggie was openly beefing with West Coast rappers. After Shaq’s first album, Shaq Diesel did extremely well, most artists wanted a hefty sum to record, and this didn’t sit well with Shaq. Talking about it further, Shaq said,

“The first time around everyone wanted to record something with me. Now all of a sudden they’re calling up and saying they’ll do it but they want $200,000. Two guys weren’t like that. Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z couldn’t have been nicer. They did it for free.”

This grand gesture from Biggie led to them growing closer and closer, with Shaq often having serious discussions with Biggie. Biggie would even come to Shaq for advice, as haters and naysayers seemed to be bringing Biggie down. Taking about his advice to Biggie, O’Neal said,

“Don’t even worry about it. When you’re the best, some people are gonna like you, some people are gonna hate you. Worry about what you do. Make your money and take care of your family.”

Things would indeed take a turn for the worse for Biggie, as his music would also take a dark turn. Songs such as ‘Suicidal Thoughts’ would start brewing from the studio, soon after which 2Pac (Biggie’s rival) and he would be taken out, resulting in the loss of two great artists, something hip-hop will never recover from.