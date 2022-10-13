Mike Tyson Weighs In on Who the Better Rapper Was Between Tupac and Biggie

Mike Tyson weighs in on who was the better rapper between Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Mike Tyson has had a life that has seen the best and worst of American life. The former heavyweight boxing champion also met countless celebrities including some legendary rappers from the 90s. So, when Tyson was asked about the best rapper of all time, he was quick to answer.

“Has to be Biggie, but listen,” Tyson added immediately after “That means Biggie is a better rapper I think than Tupac. But Tupac has such a longer reach. Everybody’s still talking about him. Every time I go to Europe or I go to Asia, people say ‘How was Tupac?’ To this day “How was Tupac?’ What was Tupac like?’”

What Was Mike Tyson’s Relationship with Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur?

Mike Tyson invited Tupac Shakur to his 30th birthday party. Tyson also insisted Shakur to come see his fight against Bruce Seldon only 69 days after his 30th birthday. The event was held at the MGM Grand on September 7, 1996 and Tupac Shakur was gunned down just a few hours after the fight.

Tyson said about the night Shakur was killed:

“It was a really bad day when that happened. I felt a little guilty about him coming to the fight….me pressuring him. I expect someone to die after a fight or somebody to get hurt or something crazy to happen but when it happened to him at was different.”

The mystery surrounding Shakur’s death is yet to be solved as per the official record. However, both Shakur and Biggie Smalls were representatives of the West Coast and East Coast hip-hop scene.

At the time, there was an ongoing feud between the West Coast and East Coast hip hop. So, many suspected that Biggie might have had a role to play in Shakur’s death. Six months after Shakur’s murder, Biggie was shot and killed in LA by unknown assailants.

