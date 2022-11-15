“Biggie Wrote a Verse, I Shed a Tear”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Earns $0 Being a DJ, Once Got the ‘Juicy’ Rapper to Love His Beat

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Even off the court, the big man has found a high level of success, as a businessman, analyst, and influencer.

The four-time NBA Champion is also passionate about music, and DJs under the name DJ Diesel. Although, he doesn’t earn anything from the same.

Despite not earning from it, his work speaks for itself. His music is so good that he gained the appreciation of late rap legend Biggie Smalls.

Shaquille O’Neal teared up after hearing Biggie rap to a beat that he had created

Over the years, DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, has inspired many of his fans. His performances and various clubs and festivals have garnered much love and support.

That said, nothing can beat the gesture of appreciation he received from one of the greatest rappers of all time, Biggie. In 1996, Biggie Smalls collaborated with Shaq on his song Still Can’t Stop the Reign and liked the big man’s beat as soon as he heard it.

Diesel recalled The Notorious B.I.G’s reaction and even revealed that the rapper dropped a verse that left a tear in his eye. It is a verse that only Shaq has heard, as it was replaced in the final release.

The appreciation of a rap legend, an unheard verse, and a great story. It’s understandable why money isn’t a major incentive for DJ Diesel.

Shaq believes that music and sports are two things that can make you forget all your problems and stress

Shaq indeed earns absolutely nothing from his gigs as a DJ, and many wonder why? It’s simple. He does it for the “sport of bass music”. O’Neal revealed in an interview with Sirius XM that an experience at Tomorrowland taught him that music and sports are two things that can help people forget all their problems. That is why he performs for free.

Hold up, how much does @SHAQ get paid to DJ music festivals? 😱 pic.twitter.com/7wSev3u7Il — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) August 6, 2019

It’s always great to see people who work and perform because of their passion, especially when it’s someone as affluent as Shaquille O’Neal.

