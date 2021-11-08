“Your mom is so fat and so dumb, she brought a spoon to the Super Bowl”: Shaquille O’Neal went back and forth with hilarious Yo Mama jokes on The Big Podcast with Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal and Spice Adams compete for Yo Mama jokes.

Recently on The Big Podcast, Spice Adams throws a bunch of yo mama jokes to see on which one Shaq will burst out laughing. Shaquille O’Neal also gets back to him with his set of yo mama jokes.

For starters Spice went with ” Yo mom can eat flour and do the wild pancakes”. Shaq starts his attacks with ” Yo mama is so fat if she buys fur coat the whole species will be extint”.

On of the best jokes from Spice was ” Your mom only had 2 fingers and she is the representative of world peace. ” The other one goes something like ” Your mom so strong, she can gargle peanut butter”.

Who won the Yo Mama Joke battle between Shaquille O’Neal and Spice?

But the funniest part of the whole conversation was Shaq laughing at his own jokes. However, Spice did finally got him with “Your mom got a wooden chest and she breastfeeds beavers.”

The funniest one from Dr O’ Neal was ” Your mom is so fat and so dumb that she brought a spoon to the Super Bowl”

Shaquille O’Neal is notorious when it comes to yo mama jokes. Every time he dislikes a tweet against him on INSIDE THE NBA, he gets right back at them.

In one such incident, one Twitter user tweeted “@SHAQ how are those glasses too big for your head ?”. To which Shaq replied ” That’s because your mother picked them up this morning. And tell her breakfast was awesome.”

Somehow the rest of the INSIDE THE NBA got infected with this habit and they started taking the shots too. Like when a tweet read ” Lebron is out here carrying the Cavs like Charles carries two twinkies in his pockets all the time.”

To which Sir Charles Barkley responded, ” If your mama could cook, I wouldn’t have to wat twinkies.” Kenny Smith also joined the fun when someone tweeted ” bring the tv screen closer so we don’t have to watch Kenny try to jog.”

To which Kenny responded ” I heard your mother is a masseuse.”