Kirk Cousins Wants His Sons to Remember His Final Stretch With the Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins will be 36 soon and it seems his new contract with the Falcons could be the last four years of his career. Cousins made headlines when the Falcons signed him in free agency on a massive 4-year $180 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league. Despite his age and the fact that he is returning from an ACL injury. Given that this is his last dance, the former Vikings QB isn’t planning to slowly retire without giving his all to his new team and fans.

On the Big Podcast with Shaq, Kirk has a message for his new fans that he is committed to the project and is doing everything in his power to get back to his best, to deliver that elusive Super Bowl trophy. He said,

” Most of my story they would likely know but they need to know that I am going to be committed to doing everything I can to help us win the world championship. I want this to be my final stop. I wouldn’t play for another team. My boys are 6 and 5. They won’t remember I played for Washington, they will barely remember I played in Minnesota. They are going to remember I played for the Falcons and I want those to be good memories. So I feel like this is the stretch I want to finish strong.”

Most importantly, he planning to make this his final home. He wants to create great memories for his children so they can remember him playing well in the league. While he spent six years in Washington and another six in Minnesota, his boys wouldn’t remember either of that. But what they will is his time in Atlanta and therefore “he wants to finish this stretch of his career strong”

While he is optimistic about transferring to the Falcons but wants this to be his final team in the league because Cousins doesn’t like the change switching teams brings in his life.

Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Like To Switch Teams

Kirk’s first start for the Falcons will mark his first start for his third new club in the NFL. While many QBs end up spending their whole career jumping ships, Cousins being on his third isn’t bad for a QB drafted as a backup to Robert Griffin. But Cousins asserts that he doesn’t like he doesn’t like to switch teams.

Having spent half a dozen years with the Redskins and another six with the Vikings, he feels he has a habit of creating a comfort zone and doesn’t like leaving it. While dissing Shaq for switching teams, he asserted he doesn’t like doing that because it is hard to make new connections, get acquainted with new surroundings, and build a rapport with new coaches and training staff when there is no shared history. So he is trying his best to build those connections as fast as he can before the season starts. He said,

” I don’t like to switch teams. I don’t like leaving what’s familiar. I don’t like having these friendships and relationships going back years with coaches and players and having to say hi, I’m Kirk Cousins and brand new trainers and support. Everything is brand new and it’s I got no shared history with these people and that’s hard. So I am trying to make up for lost time there.”

Even though Cousins doesn’t like making new connections, he will be hoping to new connections as fast as possible, especially on the field if he wants to bring that Super Bowl to Atlanta. The Falcons will hope that he can repay their trust in him by getting the best out of the young squad around him.

They have recruited well over the past few seasons bringing in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, etc. Despite having a talented squad, Arthur Smith wasn’t able to get the best out of them, partially because of the presence of a stable QB. They would hope that Kirk Cousins is the final piece of the puzzle to get them where they want.