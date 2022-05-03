“Your NBA money will run out”: When Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave excellent investment advice to retired NBA players to save their dollars

In 2013, Kobe Bryant co-founded Bryant Stibel a venture capital fund. Kobe shared his investment advice for retired NBA superstars.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential superstars in NBA history. Retiring at the age of 37, he found much success off the court as he did on it. The five-time NBA Champion was one of the few stars to find success in his post-playing career.

Luckily, Kobe has not been stingy with his knowledge. The Black Mamba shared his investment advice to retired NBA players in 2016 when he appeared on CNBC.

Kobe Bryant had just co-founded Bryant Stibel three years earlier alongside Jeff Stibel. His advice was sound, as he suggested that retired stars look for something to invest in that instills passion, rather than something that generates value or revenue.

Bryant believes that once a player finds his passion, everything else will work itself out. Being one of the more respected figures in sports, players would do well to take his advice.

Kobe Bryant rookie jersey expected to fetch 3-5 million dollars at an auction

Kobe Bryant sadly passed away in 2020. Following his demise, fans around the world have been clamoring to get their hands on any piece of Kobe memorabilia available.

One such piece of memorabilia may be made available soon. An anonymous seller has approached David Kohler of SCP auctions, with the intention to sell his Kobe rookie jersey. A piece he has owned for 25 years, and which David believes could be 3-5 million dollars in an online auction.

A game-worn Kobe Bryant rookie jersey is going up for auction, and could sell for a record price.https://t.co/VwGqSlDIl6 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 30, 2022

It’s hard to imagine anyone not wanting to get their hands on this piece of NBA history. Hopefully, that Kobe jersey fetches a good price if it ever goes on auction.