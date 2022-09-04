Kobe Bryant gave LeBron James’ $30M teammate ‘key to life’ by saying “Keep all your eggs in one basket and then buy some more”

There are several Kobe Bryant stories to tell you something about the great Mamba mentality, but this might be one of the best.

Kobe Bryant was not ‘The Chosen One’, but he was the one who carried the weight of the NBA after Michael Jordan retired from the game.

The 13th pick of the 1996 Draft played in the league for 20 years and all of it for arguably the best team in the league, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Forget Hollywood, if you play any major sport in LA, there’s no escaping the media. He chose and lived through all that for one of the longest and most decorated careers in the NBA and came on the other side as one of the greatest, the game has ever seen.

Kobe Bryant once rephrased an old saying and left Iman Shumpert and the rest in awe

This one of countless stories that former LeBron James teammate and $30 million man, Shumpert has of Kobe, despite never being a teammate of the 5x NBA champ, will tell you something about where that greatness comes from. Listen to it yourself.

The Black Mamba did exactly that throughout his career, not just when it was game time. He lived and died by it. For instance, the 18x All-Star never even hesitated to go against the legends of the game like Shaquille O’Neal and coach Phil Jackson.

It did end up in him seeing his relationship get affected with them and break up one of the best teams of all time, that had already done a 3-peat. But as he said, he went on to ‘buy some more eggs’ and proceeded with what he was determined to do, become the best.

The man, the myth, the legend of LA, might have left us too early in flesh, but his presence and mentality will always be here until the kids and even the grown-ups in the streets or alleys are dribbling a basketball and shouting “Kobe” whenever they shoot a tough jumper.