“Y’all told me James Harden was the best offensive talent since Kobe Bryant”: Why The Beard needs to channel his form from 2019 to help the 76ers

The 76ers have a tough battle against the Miami Heat and James Harden will be the key to winning it, especially with Embiid out.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are all set to take on the top-seeded Miami Heat. However, the possibility of victory is looking dim. This comes down to the fact that 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will be out for the next two games.

The news of Embiid’s injury has many fans questioning Philly’s chances. However, there are those fans who have also started pointing the finger at James Harden. With many calling for the former MVP to channel his form from his days as a Houston Rocket.

One fan took to Twitter, claiming that people took for granted just how good The Beard was. The tweet displayed Harden’s exceptional form in 2019 when he had eight 55+ point games. This has sparked a lot of debate, with another fan reminding us that James Harden was once considered the greatest offensive talent since Kobe Bryant.

One thing is for certain, if the 76ers are to have any chance against the Miami Heat, James Harden will have to not only return to his 2019 best but may have to tap into that Mamba Mentality as well.

James Harden and the 76ers will have Embiid back for game 3 or game 4

There is much speculation regarding the severity of Joel Embiid’s injury. However, he will be out for games 1 and 2. This leaves the 76ers weakened, as they will have to rely on James Harden to lead the assault in Miami, Florida.

That being said, there is some good news for Philly fans. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed that Embiid could make a return in either game 3 or game 4. This all depends on if he clears concussion protocols and has his orbital injury evaluated.

The game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers is sure to be a scorcher. Hopefully, The Beard can bring his A-game throughout the series.

