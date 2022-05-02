Basketball

“Y’all told me James Harden was the best offensive talent since Kobe Bryant”: Why The Beard needs to channel his form from 2019 to help the 76ers

"Y’all told me James Harden was the best offensive talent since Kobe Bryant": Why The Beard needs to channel his form from 2019 to help the 76ers
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Sir Uncle"– Lewis Hamilton claims only his niece and nephew address him with his knighthood title
Next Article
Why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals?
NBA Latest Post
"Don't want Draymond Green to have a repeat of what happened in 2016 against LeBron James": Skip Bayless does not believe Warriors' star's action deserved a Flagrant-2 Penalty
“Don’t want Draymond Green to have a repeat of what happened in 2016 against LeBron James”: Skip Bayless does not believe Warriors’ star’s action deserved a Flagrant-2 Penalty

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless sides with Draymond Green about his ejection, says the actions did…