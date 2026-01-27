“You’re Not Stopping That”: Doc Rivers Doesn’t See Giannis Antetokounmpo Limiting His Play-Time For Greece

Load management is a serious discussion in NBA circles today because all teams want to prevent their stars from hurting themselves. But what often does not get talked about enough are the tournaments that take place in the summer, like the Olympic qualifiers, EuroBasket, or the World Cup. It is real basketball with real stakes and real bodies at risk. And the best, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, always want to participate in it.

Advertisement

Because of that, the NBA sells rest as a science. Fewer minutes. Smarter schedules. Carefully planned off days. Then July hits, and that whole plan gets stress-tested by national duty. Teams know the risk and try to plan around it. They track workouts. They limit runs. They send staff overseas when they can. But once the ball goes up in a real game, control disappears. Compete mode takes over.

Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers admitted as much when the topic came up with NBA media. He did not sugarcoat it, especially since it involves the Greek Freak, his team’s most valuable asset. Doc has been around the game long enough to know that some things will not change. Giannis playing for Greece is inevitable, and he is not going to limit his minutes either.

“Yeah you’re not stopping that. It’s a good debate, but you’re not going to win the debate,” Rivers said in a recent interview.

Rivers may get plenty of flak for his limited success since winning the 2009 NBA title, but his sincerity has never been in question, and it came through clearly in this answer.

He wasn’t done either, and went deeper when explaining how teams try to protect stars like Giannis in the summer. “Well we do it in the summer. He doesn’t play in the summer on back to backs. He had a minute restriction all summer, which frustrated him. In the summertime, yeah we always have a minute restriction for him, until the last two games where he goes out and plays. We do that all summer.”

“Even practice restriction as far as amount of time, loads on the floor during the summertime, so we have a guy there full time with him. And I gotta assume every other team does too with their guys.”

Then, Rivers hit the part nobody wants to argue against. “But how do you tell a guy not to play for his country? That’s not going to happen ever. Especially in Giannis’ case. He’s the hero of Greece. And so he almost has to play.”

“There’s always this debate whether or not [Giannis] should be playing in the summer. But the fact is all international players—” Doc: “Yeah you’re not stopping that. It’s a good debate, but you’re not going to win the debate.” “Shouldn’t there be rules for load management to… pic.twitter.com/zaRiIEUafL — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) January 26, 2026

Giannis is the perfect example because the wear shows up fast. He played in EuroBasket last summer and came into this season already carrying miles. Then the injuries stacked up. Knees. Calves. Ankles. Nothing career-ending, but enough to disrupt rhythm and availability. It is hard not to connect the dots.

This is not about blaming players. It is about understanding priorities. For many stars, wearing their country’s colors means more than any max deal. Those games come with legacy attached. With family watching. With history on the line. An NBA contract secures wealth. National teams secure identity.

That is why this debate never ends. Teams want health. Leagues want stars on the floor. Players want to represent home. Nobody is wrong, and nobody is winning. Until the calendar changes or the game slows down, summer basketball will keep asking bodies to pay twice.