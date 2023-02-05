Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Injury Report For Grizzlies’ 2x All-Star Amidst a 1-7 Slump

Ja Morant is leading his Memphis Grizzlies toward another tremendous finish to the season. Although he missed out on his All-Star starter place which he truly deserved over Stephen Curry, the point guard must be happy that he has another teammate this time on the list for the 2023 All-Star game.

Jaren Jackson Jr will be representing the Memphis team alongside Ja and it would be the first time in the franchise history that multiple players will be appearing for an All-Star game. So, a big night for the city is coming up.

But before that, they have 5 more games to take care of. And currently, on a 1-7 losing spree, they face the Toronto Raptors, who themselves are desperately looking for wins. Will Ja be available to lead them through?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Toronto Raptors?

Ja Morant is on Grizzlies’ injury report. The 2x All-Star is “questionable” for the game against the Raptors in FedEx Forum because of a wrist injury. He will be a game-time decision, much like his All-Star partner.

Ja Morant (wrist) questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 4, 2023

The Grizzlies had not lost more than two games in a row before they got into this recent slump. If they want to go back to winning ways, they would need Ja to be on the court. And unfortunately, we would not know if he will until the game begins tonight.

If neither of their All-Stars plays, it would be tough for a 32–20 Grizzlies to win a home game against a 24-30 team from the East. But for the bigger picture, they must preserve their players for the postseason.

What are the chances for Grizzlies this season?

Last year, they came out early in the second round, but even without Ja, who didn’t play after Game 3 because of a knee injury, the Grizzlies put up a tough fight for the Warriors.

To not let that happen again, they must keep all their players fresh because most of the players in that squad are as valuable for the team as they come, losing anyone would mean their chances get low.

At the same time, they have a 16-4 record at home this season, which goes down to 14-16 in away games. What that means is they need to win every regular season game possible to get the best seed. If they really want to win it all, they must have the home advantage at all costs.

