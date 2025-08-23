Giannis Antetokounmpo Continues EuroBasket Shenanigans Days After Slapping Greek Teammate

Most European players use the offseason as an opportunity to recuperate before representing their nations at EuroBasket. Over the past week, we’ve seen Nikola Jokic windmill a dunk in practice and Luka Doncic play through a knee injury. Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be enjoying himself the most. The Greek Freak’s wacky, fun-loving personality has always been at the forefront of his charm, but the last few weeks have just made him funnier.

Antetokounmpo had been sidelined as the Greek National Team competes in friendly competitions, getting prepared for the upcoming EuroBasket. But why was he sitting out, you ask? Well, according to Greek news outlet SDNA, Giannis has been missing from the first few exhibition games because of unpaid insurance. The outlet revealed that Giannis’s insurance was one payment away, and that it is meant to protect him in case of a nasty injury or any other ill act that may happen while he’s on national duty.

“Giannis’ appearance is just one payment away — a payment that would ensure insurance coverage in case of an accident or bad moment,” SDNA reported. However, that issue is now resolved, and not too far ago, we saw the first glimpse of Giannis playing against Latvia. The Greek Freak dropped 25 points and 10 rebounds in a matter of 15 minutes before sitting back down.

Last night, as Greece played Italy, Giannis was back on the bench and was back to his antics. After going viral for slapping his teammate in a huddle a few days back, the Bucks superstar went viral this time for innocently picking a headset off a camera operator’s head and putting it on his own.

It was a fun side quest for Giannis, who was probably wondering what the camera operators had going on on their headsets. After he figured out what, he quietly put the headset back on the operator’s head and went back to minding his own business.

Greece plays France on August 24th for their final friendly competition. It’ll be worth watching whether the team plays him or once again rests him before their EuroBasket campaign starts on August 28. Greece is playing in a packed group, where they will face Italy, Cyprus, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Spain.