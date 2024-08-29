“You’ve Seen Our Confidence Grow”: Caitlin Clark Discusses Fever’s “Swagger”

The Indiana Fever is having the best stretch since the WNBA mid-season break concluded. Having won four out of their five games, Caitlin Clark and co. are performing like a completely different team than they were at the beginning of the 2024 season. Clark attributes these back-to-back victories to the team’s growing confidence.

After defeating the Connecticut Sun 84-80, a reporter asked Clark and Kelsey Mitchell about the team’s growing “swagger”. Clark spoke about the team’s recent form and explained how jumping up the standings has benefited the team’s overall confidence.

“I think also it’s just, like, a lot of confidence. When you can stack confidence from game to game, that’s the biggest thing for a team, and especially going on runs within the game. That’s confidence, too,” Clark claimed.

As they continue to win more games, the confidence will grow much more, allowing the Fever to perform at an elite level.

“So I think you’re just seeing our confidence grow at a different level than it was in the beginning of the season. I think that’s what’s been motivating us the most, honestly,” Clark said.

Mitchell agreed with the rookie’s comments. Apart from claiming that the team is finally showing its true potential, the 28-year-old also gave a lot of credit to Clark’s leadership for the success as of late.

“I think that what we bring to the table and who we are and who we’re growing and showing to be is just who we are I think that what Caitlin brought obviously helped, but I think her and her play in utilizing us to show as a group what we can do is super special,” Mitchell said.

Finally, Mitchell believed that this “swag” would only continue to “drip” considering that the team’s chemistry is consistently improving.

“I think that the swag’s going to continue to drip because we’re only gelling more and more together… The sky’s the limit for us,” Mitchell concluded.

The Indiana Fever now has one of the easiest slates of games remaining among all the other teams. Coupled with the fact that Christie Sides’ girls are also improving all aspects of their game on a nightly basis, the team may end the regular season a few spots higher in the standings than they currently are.