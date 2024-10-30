“Zach LaVine Has Been Sticking out to Me”: GG Jackson Challenges Bulls Star Upon Triumphant Return

GG Jackson took full advantage of the Memphis Grizzlies’ injury-riddled season last year. The 45th pick in the 2023 Draft earned himself a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team with averages of 14.6 points and the Grizzlies faithful were excited to see Jackson develop as a sophomore, especially with the team’s table setter, Ja Morant, returning from injury.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, GG broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during an off-season workout and had to undergo surgery in September which has him sidelined until December at least. He’s using the recovery period to watch the Grizzlies game and study their opponents. And it seems that Zach LaVine’s 30-point performance in Memphis has particularly caught his eye.

“For some reason, Zach LaVine has been sticking out to me like crazy. I’ve been having this argument with like some of my teammates at the end of the bench like, what can’t he do?” GG Jackson shared on the ‘Run It Back‘ podcast with Lou Williams, Chandler Parsons, and Michelle Beadle.

Through four games, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and nearly a steal and block per game while shooting 55% from the field and 45% from deep.

On Tuesday, LaVine tallied 30 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds to help the Bulls overcome the Grizzlies 126-123. GG Jackson was watching him closely and he came away with nothing but praise for the two-time Slam Dunk contest champion.

“I just like the way he plays. And everything is slick, it’s smooth, it’s direct, it’s accurate. You know, his pound dribbles are not too hard but they’re not too soft – just the right amount to get you to shift a little bit so he can get a shot off,” the 19-year-old raved about LaVine’s offensive abilities.

However, for GG, watching from the sidelines was not enough. Jackson was taking notes so that he could be the difference maker for the Grizzlies’ defense and shut down the Bulls’ hot hand the next time they match up.

“I want to see what it’s like guarding him,” the former South Caroline Gamecock confessed.

Unfortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in the Windy City on November 24th for the last of their two matchups against the Bulls this season. In September, after his surgery, GG Jackson was given a recovery timeline of three months which makes it highly unlikely that he will be able to suit up against the Bulls this season.

However, the teenager might still get a repeat against the two-time MVP he challenged last season. GG is more cautious now after seeing the Greek Freak’s recent poster dunk.

“I saw Giannis jump from the free-throw line and kill Vucevic so I don’t know if I’m ready for that this year,” Jackson joked on Run It Back.

GG Jackson earned the respect of Giannis Antetokounmpo by beating his Bucks twice last season. It was particularly surprising given how shorthanded the Grizzlies were, but Jackson carried them with strong performances both times.

This year, the Bucks and Grizzlies have already faced off once with Memphis taking the game in Milwaukee. In February, a hopefully fully healthy GG Jackson can try to sweep the series against the 2021 NBA champions.