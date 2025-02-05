“Fading Over Four Dudes”: Grizzlies Star Defends His Immense Appreciation for Victor Wembanyama

Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Almost anyone can appreciate the unique talent of Victor Wembanyama, but it’s hard to find a more vocal supporter among his peers than GG Jackson. The second-year forward had boldly claimed during an interview last season that Wemby would become the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. Jackson was criticized for crowning the Spurs star so early in his career, but Wembanyama is proving this season that that’s a real possibility.

Despite the critics’ censorship, Jackson has refused to shy away from praising Wemby, as evidenced by his recent comments on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. The Grizzlies faced off against Wembanyama’s Spurs on Monday, which prompted Lou Williams to ask Jackson what he has noticed more recently from the 2025 All-Star.

Before responding, Jackson was already preparing for more negative feedback but still made his feelings known.

“People still will be like, ‘Bruh, stop meat riding,'” Jackson said. “[Wemby’s] catching and fading over four dudes at the same time. I don’t know what you want me to do.”

“I feel like he’s gotten bigger, feel like he [now] knows how to use his body a little bit more…I feel like he’s improved…and he’s been phenomenal,” he added.

Jackson has noticed how Wemby had started using his length to take advantage of inbounds plays. With his unmatchable frame and smooth handle for a big, Wembanyama is able to score off of just one dribble following an inbound outside the three-point line.

After once claiming himself to be a “hater”, Jackson has completely flipped his opinion on the current Defensive Player of the Year favorite. The Grizzlies forward is now one of Wemby’s most notable fans and has made his verdict on the Spurs center clear.

San Antonio aren’t title contenders quite yet, but Victor Wembanyama’s year-to-year improvement paired with the arrival of All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox could catapult the Spurs into contention much sooner than expected.