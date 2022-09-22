Zach LaVine pulled off a Michael Jordan by wearing Kanye West’s banned Yeezys

There is just something about being a Chicago Bull and wearing banned shoes. Michael Jordan did it and so did Zach LaVine!

It must be the air in Chicago or the water. Either way, we know one thing, players in the Windy city just do not care about league rules. And it all started with one man, Michael Jordan.

The iconic Air Jordan 1’s popularity rapidly shot up due to the fact that the NBA banned it. It might have been banned but that didn’t stop Michael from wearing it.

He even paid a fine every time he wore it on the court and seeing the sales, Nike was more than happy to cover it. Instances like these have empowered other athletes to wear sneakers that were banned.

Zach LaVine wore Kanye West’s banned Yeezy BSKTBL Quantums, emulating Michael Jordan

Although sneaker laws are far more relaxed in the modern era and players can wear all types of sneakers, there is still the occasional ban or two.

In 2020, the NBA outright banned the Yeezy BSKTBL Quantums. But Zach LaVine channeled his inner Michael Jordan and wore it anyway.

It must be the Chicago Bulls jersey that empowered both of them to don banned sneakers. All we know is that it created airwaves when it happened. It was peculiar to see Zach LaVine wear Kanye West’s shoes, but the rapper himself announced that Zach would be the face of his brand.

Talk about an odd promotion. The Yeezy BSKTBL Quantums are now a legendary shoe and as the years roll by, its reputation will only shoot up.

