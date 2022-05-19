“Zach Lavine is done with the Bulls and will land with the Lakers”: Lavar Ball believes LeBron James will find his new co-star to form LA’s next big-three this free agency

Zach Lavine faces a tough decision this offseason as he’s set to enter free agency. Lavar Ball already has some bold claims about where he’ll end up.

Lavine has been a member of the Bulls since 2017 when they traded for him in exchange for star Jimmy Butler. Lavine wasn’t initially considered the fundamental piece on what that trade was based around, but he quickly showed that he was.

The Bulls landed the 7th overall pick in that year’s draft as well which turned into Lauri Markkanen. After his rookie season, it seemed like the Bulls had found a new franchise star.

They had, but it definitely wasn’t Markkanen. Lavine had tore his ACL in Minnesota, and the Bulls had already had a bad history with those injuries. Expectations weren’t sky-high for Lavine, and so he quickly shattered everyone’s assumptions about what kind of player he could be in this league.

He improved year upon year, finally earning his first All Star berth last year. This year he finally made it to the postseason, and the rest is yet to come. However, will Lavine continue his career in Chicago, or will he take his talents somewhere else?

Zach on free agency: “I understand the relationship I’ve had with AK and the last five years here, I hope the city understands how much I care about the Bulls. I’m going into everything open-minded but knowing how much I’ve enjoyed my time here.” pic.twitter.com/85OhzBkPBv — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 29, 2022

Also Read: “Michael Jordan rubs salt on the wound that I didn’t beat him in college or the NBA”: Patrick Ewing details how Bulls legend would regularly remind him of his misfortunes

Lavar Ball predicts Zach Lavine will join LeBron James in LA

Lavar Ball hasn’t been in the news much lately, but he came back recently with an interesting take on Lavine’s impending free agency decision. Lavar thinks that Lavine has enjoyed his stay in Chicago and that he’ll now be looking to join up with other superstars, namely LeBron James in LA.

Father of Lonzo Ball (Bulls) and Lamello Ball (Hornets), Lavar has made some outlandish takes in the past, but this time, there may be something to what he said.

Zach Lavine to the Lakers. It was already written ✍️ https://t.co/N28abTIzFr pic.twitter.com/DXYDaFezMn — Ricky’s Laker Propaganda Network (@MrRickySpanish) April 29, 2022

LaVar Ball says Zach LaVine is done with the Bulls and expects he’ll land with the Lakers, via @thekapman. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ajun0xww73 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 19, 2022

Lavine joining the Lakers would be an extremely interesting proposition. The Lakers would definitely benefit from Lavine’s services. He’s an athletic scorer who can shoot threes very well, giving the Lakers a valid third option behind Davis and James. He can also playmake to some degree, but most importantly, his ability to space the floor is going to be something the Lakers will covet the most.

Of course, Lavine hasn’t made any public comments about his free agency or where he’s leaning, but it will be interesting to follow this Lakers storyline for now.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum, those sneakers make KD14s look pretty!”: NBA fans react to Jordan Brand’s custom Ford Mustang inspired Player Exclusive sneaker for Celtics’ star