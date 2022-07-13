Miscellaneous

“Zhuri James Throws a Lob to LeBron James!”: Just Like Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, We See the Father-Daughter Having Fun in LA  

"Zhuri James Throws a Lob to LeBron James!": Just Like Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, We See the Father-Daughter Having Fun in LA  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“What does James Wiseman do better than Mfiondu Kabengele? Fool somebody into being a higher pick”: NBA Twitter destroys Warriors 7’0 center as he gets dominated by a 6’10 G-Leaguer
Next Article
“I got Kobe Bryant and LeBron James tied at the last spot”: Metta World Peace snubs out Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird from his top 5 all-time list