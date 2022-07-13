“Zhuri James Throws a Lob to LeBron James!”: Just Like Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, We See the Father-Daughter Having Fun in LA  

We love our father-daughter duos in the NBA. Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, and now Zhuri and LeBron James are putting on a show!

Well, it looks as though the NBA’s latest father-daughter duo might be the cutest. LeBron’s daughter Zhuri James has been the apple of his eye for a while now and it looks like she might just like the sport as much as her daddy.

It is no secret that kids of athletes are under tremendous pressure to pick up the same sport and worse to succeed. Anything less than the standard set by their parent and you will see everyone from the media starts clamoring about expectations.

So naturally, a lot of athletes will try to keep their kids away from the spotlight. Not LeBron James. Both of his sons have been actively involved in the sport, and his daughter looks like she might be inclined to take it up.

James’ Family shares a cute video of Zhuri throwing lobs to LeBron!

“Zhuri throws it up! And an emphatic finish by LeBron James!” This is how the commentary would go if we were to ever see these two on a court.

The video is a compilation of little Zhuri helping out her dad with some warmups and judging by the weight of her passes, it looks as though she has a keen eye that can thread the needle.

She was also hoisted by LeBron so she could complete a flush, how wholesome is that. Fans have already chimed in and it looks as though she could light up the WNBA.

She could follow in the footsteps of Gianna Bryant, as the next herald for the WNBA. Unfortunately, she isn’t here with us anymore Kobe’s daughter tragically passed away two years ago.

Do we think Zhuri might pay homage to Gianna and play in the WNBA someday? Yes, why not? Do you?

