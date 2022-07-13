“Dwyane Wade had LeBron James, while Allen Iverson only had braids and tattoos!”: Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose defend Sixers legend in debate, with Shaquille O’Neal in the mix as well

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest to ever handle a basketball. He inspired a generation of hoopers including Dwayne Wade.

With the first overall pick in 1996, the Philadelphia 76ers found ‘The Answer’ to their problems. They picked the one and only, Allen Iverson from Georgetown University.

AI was a straight bucket for the 76ers, leading the team to the 2001 NBA Finals. The team’s first final since their championship win in 1983.

Iverson revolutionized the NBA with his fashion sense, personality and of course, his killer handles. By the end of his career, the former MVP had 13 seasons in the books, averaging 26 points, three rebounds, and six assists per game.

Also Read: “Allen Iverson has a $1 million net worth but refused to give back $10,000 he unfairly won”: When the 76ers legend caused a scene at a casino and still found a way to benefit

Despite having a remarkable career, there was one thing that eluded AI, an NBA Championship. An honor so prestigious that it is enough for some NBA fans to claim that Dwayne Wade was better than him.

Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose defend Allen Iverson, claiming Dwayne Wade was only successful because he had LeBron and Shaq

There are numerous debates regarding who is the best player in NBA history. There are a number of names that make the list, but it certainly is hard to compare different players.

To make things easy, fans have attempted to rate players based on position. One of the most stacked positions is at shooting guard. While the top 2 spots are reserved for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant the third spot comes under much speculation.

Many fans find it hard to choose between Allen Iverson and Dwayne Wade. However, Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose believe this debate isn’t that hard to solve, claiming AI was better, because he did not have the likes of LeBron and Shaq like D-Wade!

It certainly is an interesting take from Pierce and Rose. However, in the modern NBA, Championships speak louder than individual accolades, and in that criteria, Flash takes the win.

Also Read: “Allen Iverson and I got Lou Williams f**ked up for $15,000”: When Matt Barnes and the 76ers made a rookie Williams drink a 6-pack of beer