Zion Williamson Pull Up Jumper: Analyzing the Pelicans Forward’s Seemingly New Skill

Zion Williamson has continued to impress fans since the preseason festivities started. Firstly, the 24-year-old showed up to the Pelicans’ Media Day in arguably his best shape in recent years. He showed that he’s ready for the season after putting up 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the Pels’ first preseason game.

In addition to all that, Zion has added a new skill to his game.

During the last preseason game against the Heat, the NOLA forward executed a brilliant pull-up jumper in the first quarter. Coming down the floor with the ball in hand against Bam Adebayo’s defense, Zion pulled up from the top of the key with a smooth J that surprised pretty much everyone in attendance.

The Pelicans star is mostly known for his bully ball in the paint. But this seemed like a new skill he’s working on that can turn out to be deadly in the season.

Zion’s work within five feet of the basket is impressive. The two-time All-Star shoots with an efficiency of 64.4% from that range. However, the shooting loses its effectiveness from the five to nine feet range. He shoots 34.2% from that distance.

Adding an efficient pull-up jumper could make Zion a substantially more lethal player. He is already a dominant force when it comes to driving to the basket and finishing at the rim. The former #1 pick has also improved his passing and playmaking skills.

A mid-range jumper could be the missing element that finally turns Zion into a bona fide superstar.

Zion Williamson with a reliable mid-range jumper

If this shot was any indication of what’s in the making for the Pelicans star then it’s going to be a long season for the other teams in the West. The shot he pulled off against Adebayo was fairly contested, which makes it look legitimate.

Zion also looked at ease while making that shot. It can be due to the fact that he has been practicing the pull-up jumper a lot recently. There are clips online from months ago that show the 24-year-old practicing the move.

Zion can definitely shoot. But so far in his career, he has been a reluctant shooter. He hesitates to shoot even from the perimeter, which gives defenders a better chance to close him down.

But Zion must have realized the necessity of developing a mid-range game in the age where teams can’t survive without the 3-ball.

Zion’s game so far has provided him good results. But now the Pelican wants more from himself as his team looks to contend in a stacked Western Conference.

It’s worth noting that this wasn’t the first time when Zion showcased a pull-up jumper. He has done the same in the past, most notably against the Mavericks in 2023. However, the shot was never seen again.

Zion is also adding some more skills to his arsenal. He is learning how to dribble around screens and protect the ball on his own.

This will allow him to open up the floor more easily, facilitate his teammates a little better, and give an overall advantage to his team. Zion already has the speed and strength that’s required to make him one of the best players in the league.

During his conversation with the media at the Pelicans training camp, Zion talked about being more comfortable with his shooting. He said, “I feel pretty comfortable in mid-range right now. Threes is one of those… I’m a capable three-point shooter, I can shoot them, but my mind is so used to just getting the best shot attacking the basket. But as of now, definitely the close to the basket in mid’s for sure.”

Zion said that the fear of missing shots has been a mental hurdle for him for a long time. Now he is working on convincing himself that it’s okay to miss shots and that he is a capable shooter. If his self-motivation starts showing results frequently, there’s no limit to the quality of player he can be.