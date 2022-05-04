“I would love to go out there and play with LeBron James”: When Bulls’ Zach LaVine showed major interest in joining forces with Lakers superstar

Zach LaVine once suggested he would love to play with LeBron James, as rumors surface regarding a potential sign and trade to the Lakers.

NBA free agency is rapidly approaching and rumors have begun to swirl. One interesting rumor revolves around Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. ESPN reports that Lavine is interested in teaming up with LeBron James.

The report suggests that he is looking at the possibility of a sign and trade. This would be an interesting move. Especially considering LaVine shared the same agent as James in Rich Paul.

This comes two years after suggested he would love to go out onto the court and play with the four-time NBA Champion.

Zach LaVine is eyeing the possibility of joining the Lakers this summer through a sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN. LaVine has the same agent as LeBron James, and two years ago LaVine said: “I would love to go out there and play with LeBron”. pic.twitter.com/mme8CPWxKU — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) May 4, 2022

LeBron James will be going into his age 38 season and will be looking to add to those four rings. Perhaps a move for Zach LaVine is just what he and the Lakers need.

Can LeBron James rebuild the Lakers and challenge for a title?

GM LeBron received a lot of flack for the Lakers’ dismal season. The team was filled with too many veteran players and a lack of three-point shooting. This saw the Lakers failing to make the NBA Playoffs.

Thus, the question arises. Will King James be able to rebuild the Lakers for next season?

With Russell Westbrook entering free agency, LeBron James can look to replace Brodie with another superstar. Hopefully, one that will complement Anthony Davis and himself.

As GREAT as LeBron James the player has been this year, I can not say the same about LeBron the GM. This Lakers season ends all GOAT discussions TO ME!!! pic.twitter.com/OpKV0GB7Bx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2022

There are plenty of options available. Apart from Zach LaVine, perhaps GM James can target someone like Bradley Beal or maybe a reunion with Kyrie Irving.