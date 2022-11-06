Shaquille O’Neal Gives Credit for His $400 Million Net Worth to a Freak ‘Bar Stranger’ Incident

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal arrives with the winner s trophy after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth is nothing to sneeze at. Sure, you have the likes of Michael Jordan at $2.2 billion, and even LeBron James, at $1 billion. But, $400 million more than qualifies as generational wealth too.

It wasn’t an easy road for Shaq to get there though. After all, even after his historic NBA career, the man has had to take up several brand deals with different entities, buy certain franchises of different brands, and even buy complete companies.

All of that, alongside investing his money smartly. Frankly, it seems you have to be something akin to superhuman to get to the level of wealth he has acquired.

But of course, the Diesel wasn’t always this brilliant with his money.

A long time ago, back when his financial intellect was closer to one of a normal person, there was a certain bar incident. And he admits that it was this incident that changed him forever.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

A bar stranger once explained to Shaquille O’Neal how the wealthy spend their money

Shaquille O’Neal hardly keeps his money locked away in a bank account. No, of course he uses it.

However, that doesn’t mean he blows his money without ever thinking about it. On the contrary, he gives off the impression that every expense of his was meticulously worked out before it took place.

And as he explained in an interview with Yahoo Finance, it was all due stranger from a bar, when asked for financial advice.

“[It] would be the same advice that a fellow gave me at a bar,” O’Neal said. “He had a piece of paper and said, ‘This is a hundred dollars,’ ripped it in half and said, ‘You save $50, you can play with the other $50. But the difference between rich and wealthy is, you rip the $50 in half, and with the $25, you can do whatever you want, but with that other $25, you save it’.”

Frankly, as cliché as the advice can sound, those are profound words.

With the income level of somebody like Shaquille O’Neal, it could be easy to forget that the money in your bank account isn’t infinite. And perhaps Shaq would have, if not for this stranger’s life-changing words.

Shaquille O’Neal’s fortune isn’t for his kids unless they fulfill one major condition

Shaquille O’Neal may have gone to the NBA, but he didn’t let himself disregard his academics. In fact, he famously even got a doctorate in education, from Barry University, graduating with a 3.813 GPA. And clearly, he wants his kids to follow his example, as he set this rule for them a long time ago.

On one end, we have to say, that’s rough. However, while it may be a bit strict on Shaq’s end, that is nothing but good parenting. And a massive reason behind them not growing as entitled individuals is going to be because of just this.

Seriously, is there a walk of life Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t conquered?

