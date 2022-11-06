HomeSearch

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Grizzlies Issue Availability Report for 2022 NBA All-Star

Raahib Singh
|Sun Nov 06 2022

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Grizzlies Issue Availability Report for 2022 NBA All-Star

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have picked off right where they left last season. After getting eliminated in the second round by the eventual champions, the Warriors, the Grizzlies returned stronger this season. Their star, Ja Morant, has propelled their 6-3 start to the season.

After signing a 5-year, $193 Million extension this offseason, Morant has extra incentive now.

He’s averaging 29 points, five rebounds, and seven assists a game so far. With him leading from the front, the Grizzlies are trying to replicate their last year’s regular season success.

As they host the Wizards tonight, fans wonder whether Ja will play or will he sit on the bench.

Also Read: “Chris Webber was my Favorite Player out of Everybody”: Kevin Garnett Dishes Out his Top 5 Power Forwards List

Is Ja Morant playing tonight?

The Memphis Grizzlies issued the team’s injury report last night. Ja Morant’s name has been left off the same.

This means Ja Morant will play tonight.

The Grizzlies would like to use this contest to improve their record and to try and make a quick game, so they can rest their stars for tail end of the back-to-back against the Celtics.

Also Read: “Where’s LeBron James?”: Jason Whitlock Slams Lakers Star for Not Backing Kyrie Irving Like He Did Colin Kaepernick

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh