Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Grizzlies Issue Availability Report for 2022 NBA All-Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have picked off right where they left last season. After getting eliminated in the second round by the eventual champions, the Warriors, the Grizzlies returned stronger this season. Their star, Ja Morant, has propelled their 6-3 start to the season.

After signing a 5-year, $193 Million extension this offseason, Morant has extra incentive now.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $193M rookie max contract extension that could be worth up to $231M, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/BBr9CpP2hQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2022

He’s averaging 29 points, five rebounds, and seven assists a game so far. With him leading from the front, the Grizzlies are trying to replicate their last year’s regular season success.

As they host the Wizards tonight, fans wonder whether Ja will play or will he sit on the bench.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight?

The Memphis Grizzlies issued the team’s injury report last night. Ja Morant’s name has been left off the same.

.@memgrizz status report, Nov. 6 vs. @WashWizards: OUT

Danny Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery

Jaren Jackson Jr. – RT Foot Surgery Recovery

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – NBA G-League Two-Way Transfer

Ziaire Williams – RT Patellar Tendinitis — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 5, 2022

This means Ja Morant will play tonight.

The Grizzlies would like to use this contest to improve their record and to try and make a quick game, so they can rest their stars for tail end of the back-to-back against the Celtics.

