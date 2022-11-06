Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Bulls Release Injury Report for the Five-Time All-Star

Currently holding a 5-5 record, the Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors for this exciting eastern conference matchup. While the Windy City team continues to miss a crucial piece in Lonzo Ball, Coach Bill Donovan has done an impressive job so far, especially on the defensive end of schemes.

Coming off a loss against the Celtics, the Bulls failed to extend their winning streak to 3-games, despite DeMar DeRozan having a season-high 46-points, shooting an efficient 56% from the field. Deebo continues to master the mid-range, shooting an efficient 53.0% this season.

DeMar DeRozan reaches 20,000 points on a mid-range jumper! Congrats DeMar 👏 pic.twitter.com/5r5fvUyIi4 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

The 33-year-old’s stint with the Bulls has been nothing short of impressive from the very go. Earlier this season, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to pass the 20,000-point mark.

Visiting Toronto, Coach Donovan and co look to get back to winning ways. The availability of DeRozan constitutes a significant factor in the contest against the Raptors.

Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight?

It’s good news for the Bulls fans, as DeRozan will be playing against his former team Raptors, who drafted him into the league as the 9th overall pick.

Bulls list Andre Drummond (shoulder) out and Coby White (quad contusion) doubtful vs. Celtics. Zach LaVine isn’t on injury report and will be playing third game in four nights. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 3, 2022

One can expect the 6ft 6″ guard to have a warm reception at the Scotiabank Arena, given Deebo played 9-seasons for the Toronto franchise before being traded to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, causing a storm amongst Raptors fans.

Speaking of the contest tonight, the Raptors have listed Pascal Siakam (groin) and Fred VanVleet (back) as doubtful. With both teams ranked top 10 in defense, it will interesting to see which side protects its rim the most.

