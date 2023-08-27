“Give Up $70,000,000”: Hawks Legend Urges Ja Morant to Check his Entourage, Claims He is the Best High Flyer in the League

Dominique Wilkins, a legendary figure known for his high-flying dunks and on-court prowess, recently offered Ja Morant a dose of reality. During a recent episode on VladTV, Wilkins urged Morant to be cautious about the company he keeps, sharing that associating with the wrong individuals cost him a hefty sum of $70 million. The interview also made it evident that the Hall-of-Famer recognizes the youngster’s potential as Wilkins couldn’t help but acknowledge his ability, dubbing him the best dunker in the game and a potential future Dunk Contest champion.

Wilkins’ connection to Morant runs deeper than just a shared passion for basketball. He revealed that he knows Morant and his father well, drawing parallels between their experiences and his own upbringing in a challenging neighborhood. A neighborhood where, as Wilkins poignantly recounted, gangsters served as a form of protection amidst adversity. It’s this personal background that fuels Wilkins’ advice to Morant—a heartfelt plea to make wise decisions and avoid the pitfalls that could cost him dearly.

Wilkins’ plea to Morant

Mentorship often comes from those who have navigated the highs and lows of the game. Dominique Wilkins, a respected figure in the sport, recently conveyed a powerful message to Ja Morant, a rising star with the Memphis Grizzlies. This wasn’t just about dunks and crossovers—it was a heartfelt plea between two players, bridging the generation gap.

Wilkins’ advice to Morant was clear and relatable: to choose his company wisely. On an episode on ValdTV, he spoke candidly about how the wrong crowd can lead to pitfalls, especially when fame and fortune come into play. Drawing from his own experiences, he emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with genuine supporters who stick around beyond the spotlight. It was a lesson in recognizing true allies amidst the noise.

Here’s what he said,

“I know Ja and his dad very well. The thing if I could give him anything is that you don’t need all this people around to validate who you are. You got to be able to stand on your own two feet…. I don’t know no friend I got that I would be willing to give up 70 million dollars for to be down. I don’t understand that because you fought so hard to get out of that mentality, to do something bigger than yourself and to do some of the things that you’ve done…. It don’t make sense….. You lose everything watch how many people are going to be around you.”

Beyond the basketball court, Wilkins encouraged Morant to find self-worth without relying on external validation. He reassured Morant that not everyone’s opinion matters and that personal belief and growth should drive his journey. It was a relatable sentiment for anyone navigating the pressures of the spotlight.

Wilkins’ words weren’t limited to cautionary advice; they were also a testament to Morant’s skills. He also lauded Morant as the best dunker and expressed confidence in his potential as a dunk contest champion. It wasn’t just a pat on the back; it was validation from a player who was often dubbed “The Human Highlight Reel” for his insane athleticism. Not just him, but Ja’s teammates also believe in his capabilities.

Jaren Jackson’s hope for Ja Morant’s redemption amidst losses

Ja’s teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr., stepped in to weigh in on the matter, highlighting the tightrope between youth and fame. Jaren’s stance is one of hope, acknowledging that everyone stumbles a bit while growing up, especially when you’re someone as prominent in the league as Ja. He’s sticking by his teammates, showing the loyalty that the teammates share, no matter what’s going on.

The cost of Ja’s recent actions is more than just a slap on the wrist. There’s a significant financial toll and a hit to his reputation. His suspension for flashing a gun in a Denver strip club already cost him around $668,639 for missing eight games.

But it’s not just about the money. Bigger than the personal hit, is the impact this has on his team. Considering that his teammates are backing him up, looks like Morant has a lot to do to pay them back for their faith.