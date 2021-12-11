“STOP AND SAY PAUSE, KEVIN DURANT!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Nets star gets weirdly intimate with Trae Young in victory vs Hawks

NBA Twitter reacts as Nets star Kevin Durant gets incredibly sus while guarding Hawks guard Trae Young

The recent game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks was definitely one to watch for far more ways than one.

On one end, you have Trae Young, and Kevin Durant going head-to-head, a duel which absolutely did not disappoint, as both players had 31 points during the match. And yes, while Young’s 37% from the field isn’t really close to Durant’s 54.5%. But, given that the Hawks star made 9 of his 10 free throw attempts, we’re willing to give him a pass on this once.

But as we said, there were more reasons than one to watch this game. And one such reason… well let’s just say it has NBA Twitter talking.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant gets a bit too intimate with Trae Young while guarding him during the game

Now, before we start, we will add that Kevin Durant and Trae Young go way back. So, it’s fair to say that this was nothing more than some good-natured ribbing… or we would say that but…

How about you just take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

KD was enjoying guarding Trae a lil bit too much with all due respect 😭pic.twitter.com/HgQlzXZyMF — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) December 11, 2021

Yep. Weird wouldn’t really begin to define it, would it? NBA Twitter certainly agrees there.

That’s shits sus af bruh. I don’t care. If you like men or women. That’s not my business but on the court between the lines, naw. The fuck naw — LongTimeLakerFan (@Patrick44999135) December 11, 2021

Aint no man going to lean on me like that — Jay (@ranchpizzzas) December 11, 2021

NBA spirit and competitiveness are things we definitely appreciate. But ummm… yeah the Slim Reaper definitely needs to explain himself on this one.

