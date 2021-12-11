Basketball

“STOP AND SAY PAUSE, KEVIN DURANT!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Nets star gets weirdly intimate with Trae Young in victory vs Hawks

"STOP AND SAY PAUSE, KEVIN DURANT!": NBA Twitter explodes as the Nets star gets weirdly intimate with Trae Young in victory vs Hawks
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"You can't just go and pluck something out of the air" - Red Bull and Mercedes reiterate the importance of fair and consistent decision-making on part of the FIA race stewards
Next Article
"LeBron James holds more relevance at age 37-years old than Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic, Bird, and Hakeem did at the same age": Eddie Johnson's controversial tweet earns him the ire of Spurs fans
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James holds more relevance at age 37-years old than Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic, Bird, and Hakeem did at the same age": Eddie Johnson's controversial tweet earns him the ire of Spurs fans
“LeBron James holds more relevance at age 37-years old than Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic, Bird, and Hakeem did at the same age”: Eddie Johnson’s controversial tweet earns him the ire of Spurs fans

Former NBA player Eddie A Johnson comes out in support of LeBron James in the…