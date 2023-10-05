25 Months After Snoop Dogg ‘Serenaded’ Damian Lillard At His Wedding, Bucks Guard Files For Divorce Days After 11 Year Change

The 2023 offseason has been incredibly transformative for one man: Damian Lillard. Not only did he get traded from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucks after 11 years with the former, but it’s being reported that he’s also now filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Lillard. The news comes from Sophie Peel of Williamette Week just hours ago. The two got married in September of 2021, 25 months ago, as they were even ‘serenaded’ by the likes of Snoop Dogg and Common at their wedding.

Dame had popped the question to Kay’La at the 2020 All-Star weekend in February. Though, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were forced to hold wedding ceremonies 19 months after he promised to her. The wedding featured performances from Snoop Dogg and Common while the geust list featured a slew of Blazers players, both past and present at the time such as Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, and Tim Frazier, to name a few.

Just a smidge over 2 years after tying the knot with Kay’La Hanson, Damian Lillard has reportedly filed for divorce according to Sophie Peel of WWeek. This comes days after Dame got his wish and teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks, marking an era of change for the Top 75 talent.

The filing was filed at Clackamas County Circuit Court and the reasons for the divorce were cited as being “irreconcilable differences” which led to the “irremediable breakdown of their marriage”.

The two have known one another since their days at Weber State in the last 2000s/ early 2010s. they share 3 children together; Dame Jr, and twins, Kali Emma Lee and Kalii Laheem.

The details on their divorce regarding a prenuptial agreement and the situation regarding their children is currently unknown. Lillard’s camp has not spoken up about the news yet.

Dame news brings in mixed reactions from NBA Twitter/X

Damian Lillard having been with Kay’La for as long as fans can remember makes it difficult for fans to believe that he’s divorcing her. many have taken to Twitter/ X to claim that the move was a bad one on Dame’s part.

The exact reasons for why the divorce is taking place haven’t been touched upon by either party. As the news is still incredibly fresh, only time will lead to concrete answers and giving both parties their space would be ideal.