When did LeBron James Get Drafted and Other FAQs About King James’ NBA Debut

LeBron James‘ incredible career has spanned over two decades. He was dubbed the Chosen One as a high school senior and has surpassed all expectations during his storied NBA career. While James is now the oldest player in the league, he was a young force in his rookie year going first overall. There were massive expectations from the 18-year-old prodigy, and he managed to exceed them.

His storied career is well-documented, but details around his entry in the league continue to intrigue fans 21 years on. Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

When did LeBron James get drafted?

LeBron James was drafted with the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft. It was one of the most stacked draft classes in NBA history. It featured ten future All-Stars, including seven in the first round.

Four of the top five picks include James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Wade and Bosh were inducted into the Hall of Fame in their first and second year of eligibility, respectively. James and Anthony are locked in as future first-ballot Hall of Famers. Additionally, James has also played with three players. Wade, Bosh, and the four-time MVP were teammates between 2010 and 2014 on the Miami Heat. Anthony and James played together on the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers roster.

Which team drafted LeBron James?

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. They won the draft lottery after finishing 17-65 in the 2002-03 season.

James was the consensus top pick in the NBA draft and the Cavaliers made it clear immediately after winning the lottery that they would pick the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School star. James is from Akron, Ohio, and was fortunate that the NBA team closest to his hometown won the lottery in 2003.

The Cavaliers have won the draft lottery six times, two more than any other team in NBA history. They had the first overall pick thrice between 2011 and 2014.

Was LeBron James the number 1 draft pick?

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked LeBron James first overall in the 2003 NBA draft. The draft class also featured Carmelo Anthony, who had led Syracuse to the National Championship as a freshman before declaring for the draft. However, the Cavaliers were steadfast in their decision to pick James with the top pick in the draft.

How old was LeBron James at the time of getting drafted?

LeBron James was 18 years and 132 days old when he was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. He is the 19th youngest player to be drafted in NBA history. Former Lakers star Andrew Bynum holds the record for the youngest player to be picked in an NBA draft. He was 17 years and 249 days old when the Lakers picked him 10th overall in the 2005 NBA draft.

Did LeBron James go to College?

LeBron James did not attend college and went straight from high school to the NBA. 41 players have gone straight from high school to the NBA. Only three players have been drafted first overall.

In 2001, Kwame Brown became the first high school player to be drafted with the top pick in the NBA draft. James followed suit in 2003, and Dwight Howard became the third player to achieve the feat in 2004. James and former Amar’e Stoudemire are the only players to win Rookie of the Year after entering the league straight from high school.

What was LeBron James’ contract after getting drafted?

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James first overall in 2003 and signed him to a four-year, $18.8 million contract. He has since earned $480 million in salary alone. James has a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. If he opts in, he’ll become the first player in NBA history to earn over $500 million in salary alone.