New Dungeon coming to Destiny 2 next season, but won’t be a part of the Season Pass

With just one month left in the current Destiny 2 season, details about the next are cropping up. Revealing a few things on ‘This Week at Bungie,’ the developers have revealed that a new Dungeon will be coming to the game next month. While details are scarce, the developers have revealed that the new Dungeon will come with the new season. Announced for December 9, 2022, fans will get access to Dungeon on the first weekend of the new season.

Contrary to tradition, the new Dungeon won’t be a part of the Season Pass. As revealed in October 2021, the new Dungeons will either require The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition or a Dungeon Pass. Read on for pricing and more details.

Destiny 2 to get a new Dungeon on December 9, 2022

This week at Bungie, we have a little chat about Guardian abilities and the next step of evolution. 🔥 https://t.co/pxXQ4cgP73 pic.twitter.com/MdxG52sV5F — Bungie (@Bungie) November 3, 2022

The developer notes on the Bungie blog read:

A new dungeon is on the way, and while we do want to keep the details close to the chest so that the day one experience can be exciting and new for all, we did—at the very least—want to share when you can get adventure-ready for Season 19. The new dungeon will drop on December 9 at 9 AM PDT, the first Friday of the new Season.

The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $80, will give players access to the expansion and Season Passes from seasons 16 to 19. If players with the Standard Edition wish to upgrade, they can do so at any point. However, those only looking for access to the new Dungeons can buy the Dungeon Pass separately for $20. This was confirmed by a Bungie Community Manager in a Reddit post earlier last year.

Moving to the next season, old materials like Microphasic Datalattice, Helium Filaments and Dusklight Shards will be discontinued. These materials will be converted to Glimmer, allowing players to use them eventually. Destiny 2 Season 19 will be going live on December 6, 2022. Users can expect the update to rollout during the weekly reset downtime on all platforms.

