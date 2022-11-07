Stranger Things to get a VR game in late 2023

Netflix’s smash-hit series Stranger Things will be making its VR debut next year. As one of the largest Intellectual Properties under the platform’s belt, the network is looking to deliver a fresh experience for fans of the show. Recently announced on the official Stranger Things YouTube channel, Stranger Things VR is currently in development. Studio Tender Claws is in charge of development and have stated that fans can expect a release during winter 2023.

Read on to find the announcement trailer and more details.

Also read: CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage day two results: Eliminated teams, updated bracket, and more

Stranger Things VR experience in development by Tender Claws

Announced on November 6, the developers chose an ominous date for the reveal. In the first season of Stranger Things, November 6 was the day that Will Byers went missing. The new 40-second trailer shows off snippets of gameplay with Eleven showing off her powers. The grandfather clock from season 4 also made an appearance in the trailer. Players hoping to be on the side of the “good guys” may be disappointed to learn that this isn’t the case.

Players will get to play as Vecna and experience his story. The game will delve into the character’s past and what they were up to before their appearance in the show. The official description describes the game as follows:

Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in Winter 2023.

Players will get to explore the Upside Down as Vecna and follow his journey that unfolded behind the scenes. While a concrete release date hasn’t been shared, the release window is said to be winter 2023.

Also read: ENCE shock Vitality to eliminate them from the CS:GO IEM Rio Major