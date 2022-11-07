ENCE shock Vitality to eliminate them from the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

The CS:GO IEM Rio Major continues to deliver upsets with Vitality being the latest casualty. The international squad fell at the hands of ENCE who dismantled them 2-0 in a best-of-three series. While expectations were high for the ZywOo studded roster, the team fell apart at the final hurdle and have been eliminated with a 1-3 record. Vitality will be joining former champions FaZe as the squads that were eliminated before the playoffs could even commence.

With SunPayus going nuclear and Snappi calling circles around vitality, here’s how the match went down.

Vitality is out of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major ahead of the playoffs

Map summary:

Vertigo : 16-12 to ENCE

: 16-12 to ENCE Nuke : 19-15 to ENCE

: 19-15 to ENCE Dust 2: Not required, series settled 2-0

On a day when ZywOo seemed to be missing, SunPayus picked up the mantle of the star. Posting a monster performance on Vertigo, SunPayus was the only player with a positive K/D ratio on ENCE. The Spanish Awper was single-handedly shutting down rounds with multi-frags and clutches. Unrelenting with his aggression, SunPayus ended Vertigo with a 1.84 rating and 35 kills in total. With this win, ENCE was firmly in the driver’s seat and took Vitality’s map pick.

ENCE got off to a flying start on Nuke, which was their own pick. Getting off to a 5-0 start, ENCE looked set to put up a strong T side. However, a resurgence from Vitality saw the half end 9-6 in their favor. Moving to the stronger side, ENCE dictated the pace and went on a seven-round streak. Ultimately, a few great calls from Vitality saw them take map point first before moving to overtime. Flexing their strat book, ENCE went up 3-0 in the first half of OT to put them on map point.

The final round saw Snappi get a smoke kill to crack open the B site. ENCE were able to capitalize on their advantage and closed the match out 19-16. ENCE still has to win one more game to join the ranks of Furia, Cloud9, and fnatic as teams that have made it to the playoffs.

