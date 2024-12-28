NFL Draft 2025: Top Landing Spots for Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) in the second half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State has become an NFL wide receiver factory. The Buckeyes have essentially flooded NFL Draft first rounds with receiving prospects in recent years — Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr., for example. Outside of LSU, no school comes close to matching or exceeding the Buckeyes in professional receiving talent. And the 2025 NFL Draft is no different.

Advertisement

This year, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be taking his talents to the NFL level. Egbuka could have been an early Day Two selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but chose to remain in Columbus for his senior season. That decision has paid off. This go-round, he’s a staple in the first round of mock drafts.

Most projections, to this point, have Egbuka being chosen in the No. 18-No. 27 range. Like Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, Egbuka spends most of his time in the slot. However, unlike Johnson, Egbuka has the size necessary (6-foot-1, 203 lbs.) to consistently handle the rigors of operating in such a capacity. This will help him obtain a regular role in an NFL offense.

Egbuka isn’t “lightning in a bottle” like Tyreek Hill or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, he’s a consistent chain mover. His abilities have drawn comparisons, from multiple scouts, to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Emeka Egbuka (WR #OhioState) reminds me a little bit of Amon Ra St. Brown. Really reliable pass-catcher who has great spatial awareness and thrives in tight quarters. Not going to be the most physically imposing or a true burner, but a sure-handed guy you can trust. pic.twitter.com/6JryU1NeIa — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) December 16, 2024

Egbuka may not be the flashiest addition to any roster, but he is a quality player who will raise both the floor and ceiling of any offensive unit he joins. His best fits would be teams where he can settle in as the No. 2 receiver alongside a top outside option. Regardless, he’ll be highly sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who may be interested in picking Emeka Egbuka?

The Los Angeles Rams are one such destination. Cooper Kupp has not played a full season since 2021. Depth receivers Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, and Tyler Johnson are all pending free agents. The only other contributors at the position set to be on the roster in 2025 are Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington.

Kupp, a franchise legend who turns 32 in June, is on the back nine of his career. Egbuka fits his mold as both a weapon and blocker and would presumably help the Rams compete for the Super Bowl in 2025 (assuming Matthew Stafford remains on the roster). After that, he could help Nacua develop into Los Angeles’ next top receiver. He’s a logical candidate for Sean McVay’s annual reload.

A pair of AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, also stand out as possible draft locales for Egbuka. Both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati drafted wide receivers in the third round a season ago (Roman Wilson; Jermaine Burton). Unfortunately, neither has done anything of significance as rookies. Wilson has just one appearance (no receptions); Burton has four receptions for 107 yards.

The Steelers are in desperate need of a running mate for George Pickens. The Bengals, barring a change of intention, will require a Tee Higgin replacement for Joe Burrow. Egbuka’s game doesn’t resemble Higgins’ that closely, but would give Burrow the short-to-intermediate assistance he has lacked with Tyler Boyd’s departure. He’d produce in the same areas for Pittsburgh.

While Egbuka may fit best as a No. 2 to begin his career, he’s capable of developing into a No. 1 receiver. In this fashion, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders — if they miss out on a quarterback — could consider him a worthy draft choice. At the end of the day, his skillset is useful in almost any system. So where he ultimately winds up will be a mystery until the moment he hears his name called.