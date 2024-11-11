NFL Fans Hilariously Joke Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Are Using Black Magic to Keep Their Winning Streak Alive

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the only undefeated team in the NFL through Week 10 — but the results and the performances have not been similar. Though K.C. is a perfect 9-0, the way they’ve won those games has been far from perfect.

Advertisement

Their latest triumph, a comeback win over the division-rival Denver Broncos, was also their most peculiar — and the closest call to date. Kansas City came into this matchup as a favorite of more than a touchdown. And yet, there they were in the 2nd quarter, down 14-3 at home.

That’s when the so-called “voodoo” started. After two 2nd-quarter touchdowns, the Broncos were shut out the rest of the way. A Travis Kelce TD and two Harrison Butker FGs made it 16-14 for the Chiefs, with six minutes left. Down two points, all the Broncos needed was a field goal, and thankfully, they got the ball at the 40 after Butker’s illegal kickoff.

Rookie Bo Nix drove the Broncos down to the Chiefs’ 17-yard-line on a 12-play, 43-yard drive. There was no way the ensuing 35-yard field goal attempt would be anything other than a success, right? Wrong.

Instead, Denver’s protection completely broke down, and Will Lutz’s kick was blocked.

Just UNBELIEVABLE! Will Lutz's field goal is blocked and the @Chiefs 321-day unbeaten streak lives on 🥵 pic.twitter.com/aFAZYP1bx3 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 10, 2024

KC fans wasted no time acknowledging how wild their team’s run to 9-0 has been. Hilarious theories on how the Chiefs keep finding ways to win without dominating any of their opponents have been rampant.

One of the funniest came from @TheGoatMahomes on Twitter. The user posted a video of what seemed like some sort of black magic or satanic-type ritual with the caption:

“What the Chiefs do in practice”

What the Chiefs do in practice pic.twitter.com/LTJIbiqrD2 — NGB (@TheGoatMahomes) November 10, 2024

Obviously, the implication is that there’s no way the Chiefs should be able to keep getting so lucky. In fact, according to Opta, this was the 9th straight game in which the Chiefs were down in the second half and came back to win. That’s an NFL record.

NFL fans have tons of funny theories about the Chiefs’ success

And yet, here we are. There must be some black magic or Illuminati-style conspiracy at play, right? Another user, @therealdoriank_ agreed that there is definitely something fishy going on with Kansas City players, commenting a video of their unusual team huddle.

… I mean, he not wrong 😂 pic.twitter.com/HqAvslfjrW — November 24th (@therealdoriank_) November 10, 2024

While some fans believe it’s their practice of voodoo bringing them luck, others have a different name for it: Tayvoodoo. As in, Taylor Swift voodoo.

Literally all they needed to do was show her and he scored. TayVooDoo is so back pic.twitter.com/3kmlW1p8lK — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏⸆⸉ ✨ (@perfectlyfine89) November 10, 2024

tay saw him looking all sad and hot on the sidelines and activated tayvoodoo instantly https://t.co/PP7diiRIbv — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 10, 2024

Chiefs safety Justin Reid was basking in the glory of his team’s 9-0 start after the game. He even took to social media to ask his followers to make his day even better by sharing Broncos’ fan reactions to the shocking field goal debacle.

Please send me the best bronco fam reactions to the blocked FG. These are gold 😂😂 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 11, 2024

While most of the focus was on the last play of the game, some were looking closer at the first 59 minutes. As has become the norm after Chiefs games, there were many Twitter threads concerning purportedly biased calls against K.C. One such thread was shared by MLFootball.

However, this game seems like a stretch when it comes to the Chiefs-referee conspiracy theory. If Alex Forsyth doesn’t get pancaked and the rest of the left side of the Broncos offensive line holds up, Lutz likely buries that field goal. Referees couldn’t have changed that.