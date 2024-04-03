George Kittle’s Wife Claire Kittle Seemingly Throws Shades At Travis Kelce

George Kittle is one of the most loved tight ends with 1.4 million followers on IG, but nothing compares to Claire Kittle’s advocacy of him. Claire has remained his confidante since George’s days in Iowa and has supported him through the George Kittle vs. Travis Kelce debate. Once again, in a show of her unwavering support, Claire clarified that her obvious choice remained George Kettle, despite Kelce’s status as the ruling Super Bowl team’s core member.

George and Claire Kittle recently made a trip to the tight end’s alma mater in support of the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team. Claire’s post via IG handle ‘@clairekittle‘, gave a sneak peek of her March Madness with photos and videos from her travel and on-field escapades. Amidst the travelogue, a video of a little fan taking George Kittle’s autograph stuck out, mostly because of the comparison with Travis Kelce.

“You’re better than Travis Kelce!” exclaims the contended fan with Kittle’s autograph.

The highlight by the San Francisco 49ers WAG on the Kelce vs. Kittle debate added fuel to the sentiments of fans. A gush of emotions poured in as a Reddit user pointed out how Claire Kittle liked every comment in favor of her husband.

While Claire’s support on social media turned heads, she is well known for supporting her husband through her constant presence in the side stands. This time, George Kittle had a trick up his sleeve, which made fans realize how the two shared a lovely relationship after five years of marriage.

George and Claire Kittle Embrace March Madness at Iowa

As witnessed in the March Madness carousel, George Kittle and wife Claire had a great time during their trip to Iowa. The trip became more meaningful with Caitlin Clark‘s amazing performance and a 64-54 victory for the Hawkeyes over West Virginia. Though the couple posed alongside Clark to hype her up, George Kittle stole the show by supporting Claire with the sweetest of gestures.

George wore a yellow fit-sized jersey to Iowa’s game with a No. 3 stamp at the back. However, the name tag read ‘Till’ which felt bizarre for many who knew the depth chart names by heart. As it turns out, Till was the last name of Claire, before she eloped with George in 2019 and adopted his name for life. The shoutout for Claire reciprocated the gesture of the 49ers WAG, along with highlighting George’s support for Iowa’s women’s team.

Though the escapade turned heads, Caitlin Clark, the Iowa star whom George supported, is a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. Therefore, her presence alongside George and Claire Kittle provides an interesting twist to the Kelce-Kettle debate which only hopes to see more exciting moments in coming seasons.