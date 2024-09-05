NFL Head Coaches 2024: List of All 32 HCs From This Season

The role of an NFL head coach is lucrative, yet challenging, with much at stake. While there are numerous positional coaches and coordinators on both sides of the ball, the head coach is akin to a conductor in an orchestra. He is responsible for ensuring that the coaches under him implement his vision and game plan.

The head coach must be knowledgeable about all aspects of the game and possess a keen attention to detail. Many great offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators have attempted to transition into head coaching roles but have fallen short. Quite evidently, not everyone is cut out for the job.

This offseason saw a significant turnover, with many new names entering the foray, as franchises deviated toward the younger generation. However, there are still many who are sticking with their long-time coaches. So, let’s take a look at what the NFL head coaching scene looks like for the 2024 season.

AFC Teams

Baltimore Ravens — The Ravens made it to the AFC Championship last season and are sticking with their long-time Super Bowl-winning HC, John Harbaugh, to lead them again this season.

Buffalo Bills — The Bills have been strong AFC contenders almost every season but haven’t made it past the AFC Title Game under their Sean McDermott. However, they are still going into the new season with their coach of 7 years. His job, however, could be on the line if the team fails to make an impact in the postseason.

Cincinnati Bengals — The Bengals, with their injured QB back and a shot at the Super Bowl, are sticking with Zac Taylor.

Cleveland Browns — The Browns overachieved last season under AP Head Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. So, it’s unsurprising that they have retained his services for this season.

Denver Broncos — The Broncos hired Sean Payton last season hoping to make playoffs for the first time since 2016. It didn’t quite materialize, and with a new QB room, Payton comes into his 2nd season in Colorado.

Houston Texans — The Texans opted for a younger coach in DeMeco Ryans and it paid off last season. He’s expected to make it past the divisional round this season with his exceptional roster.

The Colts — Shane Steichen comes into his 2nd year. Things didn’t really go well for the 39-year-old coach in his first season at the helm, but they are expected to make playoffs with Richardson back in the squad.

Jacksonville Jaguars — The Jags HC, Doug Pederson is one of the oldest and most experienced coaches coming into his third season with the franchise. The team finished 9-8 in the past two seasons and won one playoff game.

Kansas City Chiefs — Crème de la crème of the NFL, Andy Reid, is now the oldest active head coach in the NFL, going into his 12th season with the Chiefs. The 3-time Super Bowl winner will be looking to write his name in the history books this year with a three-peat.

Las Vegas Raiders — The Raiders are trusting Antonio Pierce with the job. This will be his first full season as a head coach with the franchise.

LA Chargers — The Bolts brought Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL after nine seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. The National Champions come in with a great pedigree and experience.

Miami Dolphins — The Fins have offensive genius Mike McDaniels as their HC but are yet to win a playoff game under him.

New England Patriots — The Pats parted ways with 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Bill Belichick, after 24 years. They too decided to go with a young HC in Jerod Mayo to rebuild themselves in the post-Bill era.

The Jets — The expectations are high in New York with the Green Gang ready to compete for the Super Bowl with a great roster. However, they are still trusting Robert Saleh to do the job, though he finds himself in a hot seat. Another abysmal season in the Big Apple could come to an end.

The Steelers — Mike Tomlin is now the longest-serving Head Coach in the NFL for a single franchise. In June, the head coach signed a three-year extension with the team.

The Titans — The franchise parted ways with Mike Vrabel after a disappointing 2023 season. They hired the Bengals OC, Brian Callahan to take over the reins, and the young head coach will be looking to make his mark in his first season in charge.

NFC Coaches

Arizona Cardinals — The franchise finished 4-13 in Jonathan Gannon’s first season in charge. The squad wasn’t good enough to compete but has vastly improved this season.

Atlanta Falcons — Arthur Blank is going into the 2024 season with his former interim Head Coach Raheem Morris, as he looks to take his team back to the playoffs after three 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith.

Carolina Panthers — The Panthers have hired an enigmatic young coach Dave Canales to turn things around this season for them and their young QB Bryce Young

Chicago Bears — The Bears look great for the first time in years. Matt Eberflus is expected to guide them to playoffs despite being in one of the toughest and most competitive divisions.

Dallas Cowboys — Mike McCarthy comes into his fifth and final season with the club. He has led the team to three consecutive 12-5 seasons but like many before him, his team hadn’t made it past the divisional round.

Detroit Lions — The Lions hired Dan Campbell three years ago and since they have gone from strength to strength. The franchise fell short in the NFC title game last season but are genuine Super Bowl contender under their gutsy coach.

Green Bay Packers — Matt LaFleur handled the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love efficiently, taking the team to the divisional round last season. Expectations for this season would be the NFC Championship game.

LA Rams — The Rams started the trend of hiring young HCs when they hired Sean McVay seven years ago. The Super Bowl-winning coach has compiled another great roster and they are yet again contenders for the Super Bowl.

The Vikings — The 36-year-old Kevin O’Connell comes into his third season as the head coach of the franchise.

New Orleans Saints — Dennis Allen has been with the Saints since 2015, but this will be only his third season as the head coach. The team failed to make the playoffs in his first two seasons.

New York Giants — After making playoffs in his first season, Brian Daboll’s team regressed in his 2nd season, finishing 6-11. They are not expected to make playoffs again this season.

The Eagles — Things unraveled quickly for Nick Sirianni and his team at the back end of the last season. With another great roster at his disposal, he finds himself in the hot seat and will have to deliver this season.

San Francisco 49ers — The team came agonizingly close to winning their first Lombardi Trophy in three decades under offensive genius, Kyle Shanahan. The team will go into the season again as Super Bowl contenders.

Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll after 13 years and, like many, they decided to go with young coordinator, Mike MacDonald.

The Buccaneers — Todd Bowles goes into his third season in Tampa. The franchise made it to the playoffs in his two seasons.

Washington Commanders — Unlike most teams, the Commanders decided to go in the opposite direction, hiring highly experienced coach, Dan Quinn for the new season.

As per Pro Football Network, the 66-year-old, Andy Reid, will be the oldest HC this season after the departures of Bill Belichick and Pete Caroll while Mike MacDonald at 37 is the youngest.

Five coaches this season are in their 30s while fifteen are in their 40s. Therefore, the average age of an NFL head coach this year stands at 47. For the first time, there will be 9 coaches of color in the NFL, with six of them belonging to African-American ancestry.