“Mike Tomlin Won’t Get Fired”: NFL Fans Weigh in on Top Five Head Coaches on the Hot Seat

Preparation for the 2025–26 NFL season is already in full swing, and with a fresh wave of rookies entering the league, anticipation is building. Every team is chasing its own goals, but one reality remains constant: Coaching jobs are always on the line. While a new season offers a clean slate for players and teams, the coaching carousel never really stops. For some NFL head coaches, this could be a make-or-break year as they try to avoid the chopping block.

Advertisement

So, which coaches are entering the season on the hot seat? A list making the rounds on social media features five names who could be in danger if things don’t go their way. Surprisingly, some of the league’s top offensive and defensive minds are included.

Leading the list is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, followed by Zac Taylor of the Bengals, Steelers’ veteran Mike Tomlin, 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, and Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles.

The list sparked strong reactions from fans. While some of the selections made sense, many pushed back on two names in particular—Tomlin and Shanahan. Critics of the list called it “clickbait,” arguing that the creator clearly doesn’t understand football or how the NFL operates.

Many defended Tomlin, noting his remarkable streak of non-losing seasons and his continued ability to keep the Steelers competitive despite roster limitations. Shanahan, meanwhile, has led the 49ers to multiple deep playoff runs, including two Super Bowl appearances. Supporters of both coaches believe their jobs are secure, regardless of how the upcoming season plays out.

Fans also pointed out glaring omissions from the list. Brian Daboll, for instance, came up repeatedly after a disappointing follow-up to his breakout Coach of the Year season.

Mike Tomlin won’t get fired — VICK NFL – NFL Content (@VickNFL_) May 30, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Some of these don’t make sense. McDaniel and Shanahan? They winning. Tomlin never had a losing season. Only one that makes real sense is Bowles. That list feel more like clickbait than facts. — DJ MacTen (@DJ_MacTen214) May 31, 2025

Steelers will not give up Tomlin, but many would like to see him go. IMO — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) May 30, 2025

A user wrote,

Shanahan? 2 SB appearances, 4 NFCG in the last 6 years.. he not going nowhere anytime soon. — Aye Dog Aye (@bigpoppajo7) May 31, 2025

A fan quipped,

this is terrible lol how is daboll not on here? Literal definition of the hot seat And a few guys on here shouldn’t be at all — Minkahburgh ✝️ (@MinkahBurgh39) May 31, 2025

One fan even mentioned Pete Carroll—apparently forgetting that the Raiders just hired him this offseason.

Add Pete Carroll to the List. Mark Davis is a buffoon — Boxscoreboy (@Boxscoreboy) May 31, 2025

The Bengals have now missed the playoffs for two straight seasons—a concerning trend for a team that invested heavily in its core. After handing Joe Burrow a massive contract two years ago, Cincinnati doubled down by paying Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With that kind of financial commitment, expectations are sky-high. If the Bengals falter again this season, it’s hard to imagine head coach Zac Taylor keeping his job. Coaches have been fired for less.

In Miami, Mike McDaniel is widely regarded as an offensive genius and has gotten the most out of Tua Tagovailoa. On paper, the Dolphins boast one of the most electric offenses in the league. But despite the firepower, they haven’t won a playoff game during McDaniel’s tenure, and failed to even reach the postseason last year. If that trend continues, changes in Miami could be inevitable.

Over in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin’s resume still includes a remarkable streak: he’s never had a losing season since becoming head coach. However, for a storied franchise like the Steelers, consistent mediocrity is not enough. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2017 and haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 2011.

With the league shifting towards offensive-minded coaches, Tomlin’s old-school, defense-first approach could come under scrutiny. Much of Pittsburgh’s outlook hinges on whether it can land Aaron Rodgers. If not, team owner Art Rooney might feel the pressure to inject new energy into the organization.

Kyle Shanahan’s job in San Francisco appears safe, for now. The 49ers have made two Super Bowl appearances and reached four NFC Championship games under his leadership. But there’s a pattern: they either make deep playoff runs or miss the postseason entirely.

With talents like Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle on the roster and all getting big deals, expectations are championship or bust. If Shanahan delivers another conference title appearance, his seat remains cool. Anything less could raise eyebrows.

As for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay, the situation is less urgent, but not entirely stable. He’s now lost two offensive coordinators in as many years, creating a potential continuity problem. Still, under Bowles, the Buccaneers have won the NFC South three times and consistently made the playoffs. Though the team has only advanced as far as the divisional round, that’s been enough to keep him secure for now. If Tampa Bay returns to the postseason—even without a deep run—Bowles’ job is likely safe.

While those names are circulating on social media, the real question is: Which coaches were left off the list that truly deserve to be on it?

NFL head coaches who should be on the hot seat

One name missing from the hot seat list but arguably deserving of a spot is Brian Daboll. The Giants have had top-10 draft picks in back-to-back years, and their last playoff win came in 2022. Over the past two seasons, the team has looked disjointed on both offense and defense.

While they’ve started to rebuild through the draft, the Mara family will expect significant progress this year, even if many project the Giants to finish at the bottom of the NFC East once again. A playoff berth might be the only thing that saves Daboll’s job.

Shane Steichen is another coach who should be feeling the heat. In his two seasons with the Colts, they’ve failed to make the playoffs. Quarterback instability has been a recurring issue, and it’s likely to persist into the upcoming season. If the Colts fall short of the postseason again, Steichen could be on the chopping block—along with GM Chris Ballard, whose job security is equally shaky.

Jonathan Gannon has managed just 12 wins in two seasons with the Cardinals. Last year, the team was in the playoff mix but faltered down the stretch. Even defensively—a supposed strength under Gannon—they struggled. If Arizona fails to make the playoffs again this season, it’s difficult to justify keeping him in charge.

Then there’s Kevin Stefanski, a two-time AP Coach of the Year, but someone who’s only led the Browns to the playoffs once in five seasons. Alongside GM Andrew Berry, Stefanski rolled the dice by trading for Deshaun Watson—a move that hasn’t paid off. Watson hasn’t looked anything like the quarterback he was in Houston, and that gamble could soon cost both of them their jobs.

Yes, Stefanski signed an extension. But that contract doesn’t guarantee job security—nor should it. The Browns’ lone playoff win under his tenure isn’t enough, especially with an aging Joe Flacco and two unproven rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, in the QB room. If Cleveland falls short again, ownership may be forced to clean house—and that includes the coach and GM who chose to move on from Baker Mayfield in favor of Watson.

In a results-driven league, everyone judges NFL head coaches too quickly and harshly. As the season unfolds, the hot seat will only get hotter—and for some, it might be too late to cool it down.