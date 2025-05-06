“I’m Thinking $55.1 Million”: Mike Florio Projects Underpaid Brock Purdy to Become NFL’s Second-Highest Paid QB by Average Salary

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy has been underpaid compared to other quarterbacks throughout his entire career. We know this. We’re also well aware that the San Francisco 49ers are trying to rectify it sooner rather than later. Negotiations between the two parties have been ongoing for quite some time.

While we work our way through rookie minicamps and Organized Team Activities, these contract talks will be the talk of the town. So, it’s no surprise that Rich Eisen had Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio join him on Monday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show to discuss such things.

Florio broke down what he believes is unfolding with Purdy’s contract to Eisen. He noted Purdy has pocketed “just $2.3 million” across his first three professional campaigns. If what he forecasts is accurate, that amount will change in a massive hurry.

“I think Purdy is going to have two years, fully guaranteed, sizeable money. Maybe like the Kirk Cousins $90 million over two years… but when you see the new money average per year… there are ways to pump that up. There are ways to put some money into the backend years to get him north of $55 million. I’m thinking $55.1 [million per year].” – Brock Purdy

The $55.1 million figure Florio mentions is key. It would place Purdy alone in second place for annual quarterback salary, vaulting him above the $55 million foursome of Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence. Only Dak Prescott ($60 million) feels guaranteed to remain above Purdy in the QB pay pecking order.

Does Brock Purdy slotting second in QB salary make sense?

Most – if not everyone – who’s an NFL fan recognizes that Dak Prescott’s salary is inflated. Analyst John Middlekauff recently called him “grossly overpaid.” The reason for that stems from Dallas owner Jerry Jones dragging his feet on extending Prescott, presumably to keep the Cowboys atop media circles.

While Jones is seemingly content winning content battles, the 49ers want to win real championships. They nearly did so with Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII. They’re confident Purdy can get them back to that position – and over the hump – if given the opportunity.

Despite this, did they commit an error similar to Jones with Prescott? Their efforts to ink Purdy long-term, to this point, have failed. And Purdy, based on comments Jed York – San Francisco’s owner – made back in April, has the upper hand in their negotiation.

“When he’s ready, we’ll sit down and finish it. It shouldn’t be that hard to do.” – Jed York

This delay tactic, which Kirk Cousins executed brilliantly multiple times, should net Purdy a payday at whatever salary he’s seeking. But it will also prevent the 49ers from keeping their star-studded roster around him. And if the 2024 campaign is any indication of what’s to come when Purdy lacks Pro Bowlers around him, San Francisco won’t be anywhere near the Super Bowl again anytime soon.

It’s nearly impossible to capture a Lombardi Trophy without a high-end quarterback. It’s also impossible to do if you saddle yourself by paying the wrong signal-caller a boatload of money. There’s a fine line you have to walk. We’ll learn if the 49ers pull of the high-wire act successfully once pen is put to paper.