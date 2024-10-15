NFL Legend Frank Gore “Excited” but “Nervous” for Son Frank Gore Jr.’s Debut for the Bills

Frank Gore spent 16 glorious years in the NFL before retiring in 2020 as the third most-prolific rusher (16,000 yards) in league history. Despite featuring in 241 games and perfecting all those high-pressure plays, Frank was never as nervous for a professional contest as he is tonight.

What makes the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets Monday Night Football game so special? Gore’s son, Frank Gore Jr., is making his NFL debut. The undrafted rookie from Southern Mississippi – Brett Favre’s alma mater – got the call-up to the Bills’ active roster after starting running back James Cook (toe) was ruled out.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo chatted with Frank Gore on the sidelines ahead of his son’s first game. Mike said Frank told him he was “excited” to watch his son live out his dream. However, Frank admitted that he was extremely nervous as well, even more nervous than the time he used to play himself.

Spoke to Frank Gore briefly just now. Said he’s excited for his son’s first game “but nervous.” More nervous than when he played? “Absolutely.” https://t.co/G2TAWaRmLH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2024

Multiple fans understood Gore’s perspective on seeing Gore Jr. take the NFL gridiron. They agreed it’s easier to be in the moment yourself than to watch your children go through it.

One commenter congratulated Gore and Gore Jr. for the tremendous accomplishment, while another joked he believed the news pertained to Frank.

Gore is not expected to be deeply involved in the Bills’ offense but could make an impact. Fourth-round rookie Ray Davis and veteran Ty Johnson are slated to handle the bulk of Buffalo’s running back snaps.