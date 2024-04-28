“Folks Slept on My Son”: Five-Time Pro Bowler Gets Emotional as His Son Frank Gore Jr. Finally Joins the Bills

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore couldn’t be prouder of his son, Frank Gore Jr., who finally made his NFL dream a reality. Disappointment initially clouded Papa Gore’s spirits when his son’s name wasn’t called in Motor City. However, with the conclusion of the draft, their spirits were lifted, as younger Gore was picked up by his father’s former team as an undrafted free agent.

The team in question is none other than the Buffalo Bills, who have agreed to give Gore Jr. a chance to compete ahead of the regular season and earn his spot on the 53-man roster. Frank Gore Sr. sure seems confident that Junior will earn his spot and surprise everyone, just as he did after getting drafted in the third round by the 49ers.

During a recent phone call with NFL insider Josina Anderson, the former NFL star even stressed that younger Gore’s pre-draft stats were almost identical, and he couldn’t care less about his son getting picked as an undrafted free agent.

“Folks slept on my son; they slept on me too–they’ll see,” Frank Gore stated. “My bloodline is for real. Our (pre-draft) testing was identical. All the scouts were like you can tell that’s my son. I !@%$ with (Brandon) Beane. He’s the real deal. I’m happy to get my son to this point.”

Frank Gore Sr. concluded his remarks with conviction and a hint of emotion in his voice. “Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that,” he remarked. Surely, the former Golden Eagles ball carrier will be able to walk in his father’s shoes.

Papa Gore’s journey epitomizes the spirit of an underdog. Although his journey had a rocky start with two untimely ACL injuries in college, he went on to make a name for himself with the Niners, earning five Pro Bowl nods.

Moreover, Frank Gore Sr. solidified his place in NFL history over the course of his illustrious 16-season career, ranking third all-time in career rushing yards with an impressive 16,000 yards. He knows what it takes to succeed in the Big League, and the former NFL star sees it in his son.

Frank Gore Jr.’s Impressive Stint With the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. certainly made an impression on multiple teams throughout the National Football League, despite not hearing his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. Shortly after the draft concluded on Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills seized the opportunity and signed him as an undrafted free agent with the team.

Gore Jr. truly stood out on the field during his time at Southern Miss, racking up over 4,000 rushing yards with an impressive average of 5.3 yards per carry. In 2022, the NFL prospect made a significant impact with 228 carries, resulting in 1,382 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The following year, he continued his impressive streak, recording 231 carries, 1,131 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. Moreover, one memorable highlight was his incredible 247-yard rushing performance against Appalachian State last fall.

Frank Gore Jr. proved himself in the passing game, consistently contributing with at least 155 receiving yards for three straight seasons. And what’s more, he achieved consecutive seasons with over 200 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023. Now, as he transitions to the NFL, it will be exciting to see how Gore Jr. fares against top competition and carries forward his father’s legacy.