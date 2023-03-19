‘29 Million Followers Rich’ Shaquille O’Neal Shares Star Te Travis Kelce’s Awe-Inspiring Journey to the Top

The former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is very active on social media websites. Recently, the four-time NBA champion gained a whopping total of 29.6 million followers. Shaq shares every detail from his fun life, and his Stories are worth watching. This time, Diesel shared an inspirational story of his favorite Kansas City Chiefs player.

O’Neal has always been fascinated and impressed by the star-tight end of the Chiefs. When the Chiefs went against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Championship Game on January 24, 2022, the former center was nothing but proud of him. Hence, it did not really come as a surprise when Hobo Master shared a motivating tale of how the two-time Super Bowl champ rose to the top.

Shaquille O’Neal declares Travis Kelce as his favorite tight-end

The video detailed the rise of Travis Kelce in the league. The 33-year-old is considered one of the best tight ends of all time. Because of his talent, he amassed many records and accolades to his name.

In college, Travis was a two-star recruit who accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati, among other colleges. He and his older brother, Jason Kelce, who is currently a center for the Eagles, joined the Bearcats. Despite being suspended from the team in 2010 for failing a drug test, he was back on the roster in 2011. The video shows his insane stats. In March 2013, he won the title of College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year.

How did Kelce establish himself after being drafted by the Chiefs?

The 6’4″ tight end was the 63rd overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Head coach Andy Reid was familiar with Kelce because he had trained his brother, Jason Kelce, when he was with the Eagles. Because of the rise of the new QB, Patrick Mahomes, the star TE could perform better.

In 2019, the team won its second Super Bowl title, and then in 2020, they made their second Super Bowl appearance. However, they could not stand against the Tom Brady-led squad. But they had their way in the 2022 season, when Kelce and his team won against his brother and Philadelphia.

Throughout his NFL journey, the four-time first-team All-Pro selection broke many records. He holds the record for the most consecutive and overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end. During the 2022 season, he became the fastest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. He was the fifth tight end in the league’s history to reach the feat. How could one not aspire to be as great as him?

Hence, we totally understand why Shaq would share Kelce’s special story with the world. After all, not only is he charming, but he is also a powerful weapon for any team he plays for.