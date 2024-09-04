mobile app bar

The Steelers QB Room Does Not Worry Ben Roethlisberger, But the WR Room Does

Anushree Gupta
Published

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been the same since Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire after the 2021 season. However, Roethlisberger himself isn’t as worried about the quarterback situation as one might think.

Instead, what really concerns the NFL veteran is the state of the wide receiver room for the Steelers, especially after the exit of Diontae Johnson.

Roethlisberger voiced his concern about the team’s depth at the receiver position on his podcast  ‘Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger’. Johnson’s send-off to the Carolina Panthers, with no comparable names to fill in the vacancy, seems a major area of concern for Big Ben.

“My concern is what’s behind George [Pickens] at receiver. You got rid of Diontae Johnson,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger pointed out that the Steelers are now vulnerable to the passing attack, and to think of it- it’s quite understandable.

The former Pro Bowler was a reliable target during his time in Pittsburgh, and now, with only George Pickens standing out as a primary weapon, the depth behind him looks too thin for Roethlisberger’s comfort.

The Steelers might have figured out their quarterback situation, but according to Big Ben, the real issue lies with who’s left to catch the passes.

Steelers QB Room is in a tricky situation

While most eyes are on the quarterback position after an offseason competition, Roethlisberger is wary of how the situation could unfold between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

While he acknowledges that Wilson, now the veteran presence the team wanted, is likely to start the season, he’s concerned about the potential fan reaction if Wilson struggles.

“My concern is if Russ struggles, that Justin fanbase is going to start to kind of grow.”

He compared the current situation to last year’s quarterback shuffle, where fans quickly turned on Mitch Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett.

What makes this tricky, according to Roethlisberger, is the distinct yet comparable styles of Wilson and Fields. While Wilson brings experience and a pocket presence, Fields has young energy. If Wilson falters, Roethlisberger worries that Fields could divide the fanbase, making the season even more challenging for the Steelers.

As Roethlisberger put it, “When you have two guys, it can be tricky,” but he trusts that Coach Tomlin can handle the situation.

The key, he suggests, will be whether Wilson can play well enough to prevent any chance of a quarterback controversy from brewing. With issues brewing in both the QB and WR room, will the Steelers live the winning season they hope to have?

