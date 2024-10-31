Diontae Johnson Trade: Former Panthers WR Feels ‘Relieved’ & ‘Blessed’ to be a Part of Lamar Jackson’s Offense

The AFC race is intensifying as the Ravens make a bold move to bolster their roster. Baltimore capitalized on the turmoil in Carolina, sending their 2025 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for wideout Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick.

Carolina had acquired Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the season. But, now at 1-7, they opted to cut their losses. As for Johnson, he wasted no time expressing his relief and excitement about becoming part of the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens reporter Clifton Brown shared that Diontae Johnson was thrilled when he heard the news of his transfer. Eager to make an immediate impact, Johnson is ready to hit the ground running alongside Lamar Jackson.

Fully aware of what the two-time NFL MVP brings to the table, Johnson sees this as a tremendous opportunity. He’s determined to do everything in his power to elevate an already high-powered offense.

“I know what Lamar brings to the table, so just to be able to contribute to the offense that he’s a part of and that he is a leader of is a blessing. I’m going to do whatever I can to help this offense continue to get better.”

Diontae admitted that wants to be a useful presence in that wideout room and make sure that younger receivers can come to him for guidance. Johnson’s transfer follows the Ravens’ recent loss to the Browns, where their receiving corps struggled, with both Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor dropping key passes.

He, now, becomes the seventh receiver in Baltimore’s lineup. The franchise has already placed him high on the depth chart, just behind Zay Flowers and Bateman. After all, his stats vouch for the same.

In seven games, he has covered 357 receiving yards for 3 touchdowns, despite the team’s underwhelming performance. His overall career stats are also impressive with 4,720 yards and 28 touchdowns to his name.

It won’t be surprising if he gets more reception than Bateman as Coach Harbaugh already seemed impressed with the 28-year-old WR.

John Harbaugh has high hopes for Diontae Johnson

The Toledo Alum is back in the AFC North despite leaving the Steelers at the start of the season after five years. Just like the Chiefs’ addition of another wide receiver to fuel a deep playoff run, this transfer has added depth to the Ravens’ squad.

Baltimore HC seems delighted with this transfer and after seeing his Panthers game tape, he looked impressed. He stated that Johnson had already begun the process of learning their offensive schemes and he looked in practice.

“Diontae is a guy we obviously know a little bit about, playing against him all those years with the Steelers. When he was in Carolina, studied him on tape, looked good. Out here today in practice, he looked good. He’s in the process of trying to pick up the offense and be ready to contribute as soon as he can.”

This is a great move for Baltimore as Johnson is already in the last year of his contract. If he underperforms this season, they have no obligation to sign him and can always trade him after this season.

Following the defeat, the Ravens are now 5-3. They take on high-flying divisional rivals, the Broncos on Sunday.