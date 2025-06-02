Cleveland Browns News: Analyst is Livid With Diontae Johnson for Not Attending OTAs – “Why the Hell Are you Not There”

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) celebrates by throwing the ball into the crowd after scoring a thouchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Diontae Johnson isn’t off to a good start with his stint with the Cleveland Browns. After joining the Browns this offseason, signing with the team as a free agent, Johnson has decided to skip out on OTAs with his new team.

After posting a 1,100-yard season with the Steelers in 2021, Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason following dissatisfaction in Pittsburgh. His stint in Carolina was also marked by discontent, prompting the Panthers to deal him to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline.

However, Johnson grew unhappy with his role in Baltimore as well, even refusing to enter a game, which resulted in his release. The wide receiver-needy Houston Texans then signed him, but similar issues with Johnson’s attitude surfaced, leading to him being waived once again. With a tainted resume such as his, one would assume he would want to make a good impression on his new employers.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Many in Cleveland were more than a little shocked at the veteran skipping out on the valuable practice sessions.

On ‘The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast’, the hosts spoke about the most interesting name absent from OTAs, and they all said Johnson. Kenny Mac questioned why Johnson missed OTAs while being on a one-year prove-it deal with a new team.

“The guy I’m more concerned about is and it’s one of our weakest positions, and it’s Diontae Johnson,” said Mac. “You’re coming in new and you have a one-year contract, a prove-it contract and you’re not there, that just boggles my mind.”

Josh Aul also thought it didn’t make any sense for Johnson to miss practice when he could be cut at any time without it affecting the Browns.

“It makes no sense, you’re on a vet minimum, you can be chopped, cut and sealed away for nothing,” said Josh Aul.

While it’s a big deal for some players to miss OTAs, it isn’t the case as much as for others. Younger players, rookies, and players looking to prove it or make the roster, such as Diontae Johnson, should be present for OTAs. However, since it is voluntary, it isn’t required.

It isn’t as much of a deal for players such as veterans and stars to miss OTAs, especially if they’re already locked up on a long-term contract. The case would be different if they were looking to be paid and held out. That isn’t the case with Garrett, as he signed a record-breaking extension this offseason.

The members of The Dawgs weren’t so upset about Garrett missing OTAs. Mac suggested that Garrett should be away from the practices to allow for younger players to get more rest. Justin Charles agreed with Mac, agreeing that younger guys should get more reps and that he has no worries about what Garrett’s abilities will be in Week 1.