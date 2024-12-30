“1 Million to the Crotch Is Wild”: NFL Fans React as Justin Jefferson Shoves Seven-Figure Diamonds Into His Pants During Game

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson is known to be a jewelry fanatic and often wears his chains to and during games. This past Sunday, though, the star receiver from LSU decided to take matters into his own hands (and crotch) when it came to protecting the jewels — literally stuffing them into his pants mid-game.

In the Vikings’ home-game matchup against the Packers, Jefferson’s chain fell to the ground. Reportedly, this iced-out bling is crafted from 14k gold and 37 VVS diamonds, valued at a whopping $1 million. But it didn’t just fall to the ground like that; it was apparently broken during the game. Shoves, hits, and tackles can do that. So, in an effort to keep those pricey diamonds safe, Jefferson stuffed them into the crotch of his pants:

Justin Jefferson shoved his $1 Million dollar diamond chain into his pants in the huddle #packers #vikings pic.twitter.com/UmDsICJud5 — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) December 29, 2024

The video of Jefferson putting the chain in his pants had the entire NFL world talking, as fans couldn’t fathom the idea of placing $1 million worth of jewelry somewhere like that. Let alone, amid a vicious game of football.

1 mil to the crotch is wild — BIG GAME JAKE (@JakesJu1ce) December 30, 2024

This is the definition of locking in — Ej Johnson (@ejjohnsonnn) December 30, 2024

That’s crazy — namecannotbeblank (@GodIsGood116_) December 30, 2024

The standout comment, however, came from a fan who gave a whole new meaning to “family jewels.”

My mom used to call that region the “family jewels.” @JJettas2 made that a very literal definition. — Bex Pogo (@BeckyPogo) December 30, 2024

It was a hilarious sight that got the fans laughing during the intense NFC North battle. The video even caught the attention of Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Jefferson’s jewelry caught Ocho’s attention

“I like it,” Ocho said on Nightcap. Johnson himself was known as a flashy player on and off the field. He was one of the first players to ever wear a grill during a game. Jefferson also wears a diamond grill to games. But he takes it off after warm-ups and replaces it with a mouth guard.

What disturbed Ocho the most was whether the chain was actually worth a million dollars or if people were just saying that.

“Listen, did he say it was a million dollars? Or did we just put a price point on what it is? A million dollars is a bit much… But listen, Jettas got style.”

Jefferson indeed has expensive taste. During a GQ interview, he mentioned that one of the things he couldn’t live without was his diamond chains. He even has a personal chain dealer named Frost, whom he’s connected with former LSU teammates Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Shannon, however, had jokes for his take on the situation, as he remarked, “I mean, it’s hard to find somebody playing a skill position that doesn’t have on jewelry. Some guys have on bracelets, some guys have on chains, obviously, you mentioned the grills. That’s where we’re headed now.”

It is indeed where the NFL is headed and kind of where it’s already at. Alvin Kamara wears a bunch of jewelry during games, and so does Aaron Jones. Jefferson is the biggest culprit, of course, but he at least makes the most of his opportunities to show off his flashiest gear.

Whether it’s out of superstition or just simple “flexing” that players do it, wearing expensive jewelry has become a commonality in today’s NFL.