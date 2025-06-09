Aaron Rodgers May Join the Likes Of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Other Elite QBs In 2025 Season

The wait game is over. Aaron Rodgers is officially the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest quarterback. The 41-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback officially signed a one-year $13.6 million deal with the Steelers on Saturday, with the intention of him starting for the Steelers this season.

Rodgers joins his third team as he previously played for the New York Jets for the last two seasons after playing for the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022. He’ll look for a redemption arc as he tore his Achilles in the first drive of the 2023 season with the Jets and had a lackluster 5-12 season as the team’s starting quarterback last year. For this, they elected to move on from him under a new regime.

Being Pittsburgh’s quarterback this season, Rodgers will have a chance at revenge against both of his former teams. The Steelers face the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium to open the season with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Rodgers will then get a chance at revenge against the team that drafted him, as the Steelers will host the Packers in Week 8.

While the Jets game to open the season is viewed as more of a revenge game than the Packers game, a win for Rodgers against the Packers would be much more meaningful for his legacy. In his 20-year NFL career, Rodgers has beaten all but one team in the NFL- the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to earn a win against all 32 franchises if he and the Steelers beat the Packers this season.

History will be on the line Sunday night, Oct. 26, when the Steelers host the Packers. pic.twitter.com/cHck15OME0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2025

If Rodgers is victorious against the Packers in Week 8, he will join elite company as Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees are the four quarterbacks in NFL history to earn a win against every team. Favre and Manning are already in the Hall of Fame, and Brady and Brees will be in pretty soon. While Rodgers is already viewed as a lock to be a future Hall of Famer, this accomplishment would add to his impressive resume and legacy.

Playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, the Chicago Bears in Week 12, and the Detroit Lions in Week 16, Rodgers will get one more crack at beating the division opponents he beat up on most of his career when he was in the NFC North with the Packers.

There is always a chance Rodgers has the chance at the milestone next season, but the chances will seem way less likely. Who knows if Rodgers plays past this upcoming season, and there’s a chance the Steelers (or whatever team he’s on next season) won’t play Green Bay next year.