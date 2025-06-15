“Isn’t He Saying the Bears Are His Father?”: Fans Laugh at Old Clip of Jordan Love Wishing the Chicago Bears a Happy Father’s Day

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears have an age-old rivalry that became lopsided once Aaron Rodgers took over the reins in Titletown. But now that the future Hall of Famer is gone, Jordan Love is expected to continue the dominance against the divisional rival—and it’s a tradition he already seems to have embraced.

In his two years since becoming the starter, Love now has a 3-1 record against the Bears. And in the one loss, he sat out for most of the game to avoid injury — it was the last game of the season. One could say that Love is like the Bears’ daddy in some ways; he owns them like Rodgers once did.

But this Father’s Day, an old clip of Love surfaced that had fans laughing for an entirely different reason. In what appeared to be a jab at the rival fanbase, Love wished Bears fans a Happy Father’s Day. Although, the joke didn’t quite land the way he intended, at least not according to Bears fans and the internet.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the Bears fans out there. Go Pack go,” Love said in the clip.

It was a quick clip that got straight to the point. Bears fans initially thought Love was trying to act like their dad. But when they thought about it more, they realized it’s usually the son who wishes the dad a Happy Father’s Day. So, in a way, he was actually acting as though the Bears were his father.

Fans didn’t let Love live this down in the comments. “Isn’t he saying the bears are his father?” a user asked. “That’s what I thought,” someone responded.

“I don’t think he knows what he just did,” another commented.

Isn’t he saying the bears are his father? — Hehe (@hehe234345) June 15, 2025

One fan pointed out how Love has no right to say this at the moment. “I’m not a Bears fan, but didn’t y’all beat the Packers last year last time you played lol,” they asked facetiously.

The Packers did indeed lose to the Bears in Week 18 of last season, 24-22. It was an intense game that saw two lead changes in the final minute of the fourth quarter. But it’s important to remember that Love only threw 12 passes in the game before being pulled to preserve his health. Ultimately, it was a meaningless game for the Packers, as they were locked into their playoff spot.

Furthermore, the win was kind of meaningless, if not detrimental, for the Bears. They could’ve moved up a few spots in the Draft had they lost. But instead, they came back and won as time expired. It was very Jerod Mayo-like.

All in all, this was a clip from Love dug up from 2023 that resurfaced. It’s not like he said it today, and Bears fans shouldn’t take offense. But it’s always fun to rile up the masses in a bitter rivalry. These are two teams with a storied history and real animosity. So it makes sense for them to throw some random shade back and forth every once in a while.

Perhaps the funniest thing is that Love later clarified after recording the video that he genuinely meant what he said. It was a video requested by a Bears fan, and he simply indulged. There was no shade intended at all. But the fans took the clip and ran with it.