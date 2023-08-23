10 Years Before Signing $3,000,000 Chiefs Deal, LeSean McCoy Splurged a Whopping $50,000 on an Insane Draft Party

LeSean McCoy, the former NFL RB who played for a number of franchises, signed his final contract in the league worth $3,000,000 with the Kansas City Chiefs, back in 2019. However, a decade before inking this deal, the man himself dropped a massive $50,000 just on a draft party for his friends and family.

LeSean, during an interaction with GQ Sports a couple of years ago, had stated that after securing his first million-dollar paycheck, he had gone all out to throw an insane draft party. The 35-year-old was drafted into the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles as a first-round pick in 2009, following which he signed a contract worth $3.47 million.

LeSean McCoy Threw An Extravagant Draft Party Costing Him $50,000

McCoy, like a number of NFL players, couldn’t help but celebrate the biggest moment of his career back then. He did so by throwing an outlandish party for his close friends and family and it cost him a whopping $50,000. When asked to detail how the party cost that much, McCoy revealed that they hired DJ Drama, who was quite popular in his home town.

The party also had all the usual ingredients required in the form of alcohol, props, a stereo set, a cameraman and a magnificent venue to host it all. The running back also claimed that they had rented a Maybach car, one of the more expensive vehicles going around in the market.

“That(Draft Party) cost money, somewhere about 50 grand. Before I even get to the NFL $50,000 on my draft party. I had DJ Drama and had to pay for the venue. I just felt like being at home with all my friends, family people that really love and care about me, I wanted to do a party there for them,” McCoy said, per GQ.

Not only did McCoy spend a lot of money on parties, but he also spent big on his favorite jewelry after earning his first million. He had spent another $35,000 on a diamond chain. The long chain came down to his stomach and engraved on it was the word “Shady” and the NFL logo. His shopping spree continued even further as he also bought himself a Breitling watch, worth about $20,000.

LeSean McCoy Bought Two Cars After Securing His First NFL Contract

The multi-million rookie contract completely changed LeSean McCoy’s life. In fact, from his first 7-figure cheque, he also purchased his “favorite” car. Being a huge fan of fast Mercedes cars, it came as no surprise that the running back bought a Mercedes Benz S500 worth about $100k back in 2009.

Moreover, he complimented it perfectly with another high-end vehicle. The former Chiefs RB bought a Hummer worth $40,000 which, as per the RB himself, made him feel powerful. Looking back on his car purchases back then, McCoy said in the GQ video that he should have spent his money more judiciously by buying only one car.

To sum it up, LeSean McCoy did what several rookies do, spending the first cheque in a whisker. However, he soon realized the importance of saving his hard earned dollars and has now established himself as a renowned NFL analyst as well.